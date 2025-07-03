18 Mega Stocks That Have Tanked Over the Past 10 Years: What Went Wrong

The S&P 500 is the most widely quoted proxy for the U.S. stock market, and its performance is constantly reported by the financial news. But it can sometimes be hard for investors to see the index as being composed of 500 individual stocks, rather than being a single entity.

If the S&P 500 is up 10% in any given year, for example, it’s natural to assume that a stock portfolio is also up in value. But the reality is within that 10% gain, there can be a wide variety of returns, with individual stocks gaining or losing 50% or possibly even more.

Over the past 10 years, most stocks in the S&P 500 have done exceedingly well, as the index as a whole posted a total return of 180.5% from June 2015 through May 2025. And while no stocks truly “tanked” over the past decade, some did actually lose value. Against a backdrop where the overall index nearly tripled investors’ money, that’s essentially the same as “tanking.”

Here’s a look at the unfortunate losers over the past decade, with data from StockAnalysis.com.

BXP, Inc. (BXP)

Total return over the past decade: -5.26%

General Mills (GIS)

Total return over the past decade: -5.11%

Equity Residential (EQR)

Total return over the past decade: -2.81%

Coterra (CTRA)

Total return over the past decade: -2.76%

PG&E Corporation (PCG)

Total return over the past decade: -2.61%

Halliburton (HAL)

Total return over the past decade: -2.50%

Ford (F)

Total return over the past decade: -2.33%

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE)

Total return over the past decade: -2.24%

Weyerhaeuser (WY)

Total return over the past decade: -2.18%

Incyte (INCY)

Total return over the past decade: -2.12%

NiSource (NI)

Total return over the past decade: -1.95%

Kimco Realty (KIM)

Total return over the past decade: -1.93%

Edison International (EIX)

Total return over the past decade: -1.91%

Dominion Energy (D)

Total return over the past decade: -1.39%

Carnival Corporation (CCL)

Total return over the past decade: -0.86%

Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Total return over the past decade: -0.96%

Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP)

Total return over the past decade: -1.70%

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Total return over the past decade: -0.14%

What Does It All Mean?

In a 10-year period in which the overall market is screaming higher, stocks that actually lose money clearly had a problem.

A number of the stocks in the above list are either real estate investment trusts or energy-related. As both of these industries underperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade, it’s perhaps not surprising to see these types of stocks on the list. If those industries recover, shares of these companies should rise as well — although it will still take stock-picking prowess to sort out the winners from the losers.

A company like General Mills, on the other hand, is something a bit different. The packaged foods giant has struggled mightily over the past decade, underperforming not just the overall market but its peer group of competitors, as well. This has led to a low P/E of 12.36 and a high dividend yield of 4.49%.

But is this a sign of ongoing problems that will continue to drive the stock lower, or will it prove to be a value play for patient investors? Only time will tell.

The bottom line is that you should always approach losing stocks with caution. It may take some level of analysis, either on your own or in conjunction with a financial advisor, to determine if a crashing stock is a value opportunity — or a value trap.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 18 Mega Stocks That Have Tanked Over the Past 10 Years: What Went Wrong

