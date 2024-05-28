News & Insights

Although the COVID-19 pandemic hit more than four years ago, some things are not quite back to normal. The virus itself is still around, and there could be an uptick in cases this summer, the Washington Post reported. Meanwhile, the economy continues to deal with issues caused by the pandemic, and many Americans are still struggling. But one thing that is back to normal is the stock market, which has rebounded in a big way just as it has throughout history.

The S&P 500 is up by about 130% since hitting a pandemic low of $2,304.92 during the week of March 20, 2020 (it closed at $5,304.72 on May 24, 2024). That kind of growth might not have seemed possible during the early days of COVID. If you invested in the right stocks back then, you’re probably a lot richer now.

Some of the best-performing stocks in the post-pandemic era operate in the healthcare sector, which is maybe not surprising considering that some got a big boost from COVID vaccines. Other sectors that have done well include energy and technology.

The highest flyer since COVID hit — Nvidia — has benefited from the swift rise of artificial intelligence. If you had spent about $600 for 10 shares of Nvidia during the early days of the pandemic, that investment would be worth more than $10,000 today.

Here’s a look at 18 investments that have skyrocketed in the post-pandemic era.

Taipei, Taiwan- July 25, 2022: The office building of Nvidia Corporation in Neihu Technology Park, Taipei, Taiwan.

Nvidia (NVDA)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $60.21
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $1,064.69
  • Difference in $: $930.67
  • Difference in %: 1,668%

Photo illustrations in Ukraine - 11 Jul 2021

Quanta Services (PWR)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $32.45
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $283.43
  • Difference in $: $250.98
  • Difference in %: 773%

Cambridge, MA, USA - June 29, 2022: Front view of the headquarters of Moderna, Inc.

Moderna (MRNA)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $21.30
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $166.61
  • Difference in $: $145.31
  • Difference in %: 682%
Germany Solar Panel Plant Closes - Dec 2012

First Solar (FSLR)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $35.96
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $276.74
  • Difference in $: $240.78
  • Difference in %: 670%
Logos displayed on a smartphone in Ukraine - 12 Apr 2021

United Rentals (URI)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $91.01
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $673.55
  • Difference in $: $582.54
  • Difference in %: 640%
Freeport-McMoRan an international mining company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $7.53
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $51.53
  • Difference in $: $44.00
  • Difference in %: 584%

Photo illustration in Brazil - 11 Jan 2022

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $21.85
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $133.34
  • Difference in $: $111.49
  • Difference in %: 510%
SUNNYVALE, CA/USA - MARCH 1, 2014: Broadcom Facility in Silicon Valley.

Broadcom (AVGO)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $234.22
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $1,407.84
  • Difference in $: $1,173.62
  • Difference in %: 501%
Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $139.37
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $807.43
  • Difference in $: $668.06
  • Difference in %: 479%

Devon Energy

Devon Energy: DVN

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $8.70
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $48.15
  • Difference in $: $39.45
  • Difference in %: 453%
Photo illustration in Ukraine - 16 Feb 2024

ON Semiconductor (ON)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $14.49
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $72.56
  • Difference in $: $58.07
  • Difference in %: 401%
Photo illustration in Brazil - 07 Jul 2022

Nucor Corp. (NUE)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $35.84
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $171.27
  • Difference in $: $135.43
  • Difference in %: 378%

Photo illustration in Brazil - 07 Jan 2022

EQT Corp. (EQT)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $9.53
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $40.15
  • Difference in $: $30.62
  • Difference in %: 321%
Thornhill, Ontario, Canada - May 21, 2018: Sign and office building of AMD in Thornhill, Ontario.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $43.90
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $166.36
  • Difference in $: $122.46
  • Difference in %: 279%
May 2, 2019 Santa Clara / CA / USA - Valero gas station located in San Francisco bay area.

Valero Energy (VLO)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $49.90
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $162.42
  • Difference in $: $112.52
  • Difference in %: 225%

New York City, United States - September 27, 2016: Glass building of the Apple Store with huge Apple Logo at 5th Avenue near Central Park.

Apple (AAPL)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $69.49
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $189.98
  • Difference in $: $120.49
  • Difference in %: 173%
Blackstone (BX, $33.27)

Blackstone (BX)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $46.72
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $123.64
  • Difference in $: $76.92
  • Difference in %: 165%
Photo illustration in Poland.

Analog Devices (ADI)

  • Price per share, March 9, 2020: $99.79
  • Price per share, May 20, 2024: $232.51
  • Difference in $: $132.72
  • Difference in %: 133%

