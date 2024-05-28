Although the COVID-19 pandemic hit more than four years ago, some things are not quite back to normal. The virus itself is still around, and there could be an uptick in cases this summer, the Washington Post reported. Meanwhile, the economy continues to deal with issues caused by the pandemic, and many Americans are still struggling. But one thing that is back to normal is the stock market, which has rebounded in a big way just as it has throughout history.

For You: 3 Types of Investments Predicted To Plummet in Value in Summer 2024

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

The S&P 500 is up by about 130% since hitting a pandemic low of $2,304.92 during the week of March 20, 2020 (it closed at $5,304.72 on May 24, 2024). That kind of growth might not have seemed possible during the early days of COVID. If you invested in the right stocks back then, you’re probably a lot richer now.

Some of the best-performing stocks in the post-pandemic era operate in the healthcare sector, which is maybe not surprising considering that some got a big boost from COVID vaccines. Other sectors that have done well include energy and technology.

The highest flyer since COVID hit — Nvidia — has benefited from the swift rise of artificial intelligence. If you had spent about $600 for 10 shares of Nvidia during the early days of the pandemic, that investment would be worth more than $10,000 today.

Here’s a look at 18 investments that have skyrocketed in the post-pandemic era.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $60.21

$60.21 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $1,064.69

$1,064.69 Difference in $: $930.67

$930.67 Difference in %: 1,668%

Find Out: Here’s How Much a $1,000 Investment in Ford Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Up Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Quanta Services (PWR)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $32.45

$32.45 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $283.43

$283.43 Difference in $: $250.98

$250.98 Difference in %: 773%

Trending Now: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

Moderna (MRNA)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $21.30

$21.30 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $166.61

$166.61 Difference in $: $145.31

$145.31 Difference in %: 682%

First Solar (FSLR)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $35.96

$35.96 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $276.74

$276.74 Difference in $: $240.78

$240.78 Difference in %: 670%

United Rentals (URI)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $91.01

$91.01 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $673.55

$673.55 Difference in $: $582.54

$582.54 Difference in %: 640%

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $7.53

$7.53 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $51.53

$51.53 Difference in $: $44.00

$44.00 Difference in %: 584%

Be Aware: Retirement Savings: I Lost $400K in a Roth IRA

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $21.85

$21.85 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $133.34

$133.34 Difference in $: $111.49

$111.49 Difference in %: 510%

Broadcom (AVGO)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $234.22

$234.22 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $1,407.84

$1,407.84 Difference in $: $1,173.62

$1,173.62 Difference in %: 501%

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $139.37

$139.37 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $807.43

$807.43 Difference in $: $668.06

$668.06 Difference in %: 479%

Check Out: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

Devon Energy: DVN

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $8.70

$8.70 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $48.15

$48.15 Difference in $: $39.45

$39.45 Difference in %: 453%

ON Semiconductor (ON)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $14.49

$14.49 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $72.56

$72.56 Difference in $: $58.07

$58.07 Difference in %: 401%

Nucor Corp. (NUE)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $35.84

$35.84 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $171.27

$171.27 Difference in $: $135.43

$135.43 Difference in %: 378%

Learn More: I’m a Real Estate Investor: 10 Places I Would Never Buy Property

EQT Corp. (EQT)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $9.53

$9.53 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $40.15

$40.15 Difference in $: $30.62

$30.62 Difference in %: 321%

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $43.90

$43.90 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $166.36

$166.36 Difference in $: $122.46

$122.46 Difference in %: 279%

Valero Energy (VLO)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $49.90

$49.90 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $162.42

$162.42 Difference in $: $112.52

$112.52 Difference in %: 225%

Good To Know: 9 Strategies Americans Are Using To Minimize the Taxes They Pay on Retirement Savings

Apple (AAPL)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $69.49

$69.49 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $189.98

$189.98 Difference in $: $120.49

$120.49 Difference in %: 173%

Blackstone (BX)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $46.72

$46.72 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $123.64

$123.64 Difference in $: $76.92

$76.92 Difference in %: 165%

Analog Devices (ADI)

Price per share, March 9, 2020: $99.79

$99.79 Price per share, May 20, 2024: $232.51

$232.51 Difference in $: $132.72

$132.72 Difference in %: 133%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 18 Investments That Have Skyrocketed in the Post-Pandemic Era

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.