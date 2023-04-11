Personal Finance

18 Cities Where Grocery Prices Have Skyrocketed

April 11, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

While inflation has made nearly everything more expensive, the cost of groceries has been especially affected -- prices for food increased 13.5% between August 2021 and August 2022, double the overall inflation rate.

See: 8 Urgent Tips from Suze Orman for Surviving the Looming Recession -- Starting with Keeping Your Money in Banks
Find Out: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero

Food costs have risen across the country, but some major cities are seeing steeper increases than others. Nadrich & Cohen looked at the food costs across seven basic grocery items -- one dozen eggs, one loaf of bread, 1 gallon of whole milk, 16 ounces of local cheese, 1 pound of potatoes, 1 pound of apples and 1 pound of chicken -- in the 50 most populous cities to find the places where prices have risen the most sharply from 2021 to 2023.

The total cost of these grocery staples has risen 25.9% across the U.S. as a whole, but in these 18 cities, it's risen even more. Here's a look at the cities where grocery prices have skyrocketed over the past two years.

Unique aerial perspective of Fremont Bridge over the willamette river in the pearl district of downtown Portland Oregon on a perfect day.

18. Portland, Oregon

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $4.52 (54% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $2.84 (5% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.94 (15% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $7.37 (22% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $0.97 (2% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.43 (27% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $6.37 (44% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $28.41
  • Percent increase since 2021: 26.9%

Save More: 5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

Nashville, Tennessee, USA skyline and riverboat on the Cumberland River at night.

17. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $3.27 (64% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $2.79 (46% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.85 (21% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.26 (0% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.19 (26% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.16 (17% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $6.05 (52% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $25.56
  • Percent increase since 2021: 27.1%
Downtown Sacramento skyline with the Sacramento River and the historic Delta King riverboat in the foreground and puffy white clouds and a deep blue sky in the background.

16. Sacramento, California

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $4.23 (33% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $3.30 (16% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $4.66 (21% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.82 (5% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.09 (6% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.23 (17% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $7.40 (85% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $29.71
  • Percent increase since 2021: 27.3%
San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown skyline.

15. San Antonio

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $3.40 (53% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $2.08 (16% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.86 (24% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.23 (35% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $0.77 (10% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.77 (24% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $4.11 (19% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $22.22
  • Percent increase since 2021: 28.1%

Check Out: 9 Best Aldi Products To Buy Instead of Name-Brand Alternatives

Fort Worth downtown skyline from a freeway offramp.

14. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $3.78 (79% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $2.31 (16% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.82 (40% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $5.33 (1% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.26 (46% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.60 (33% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $5.05 (40% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $24.13
  • Percent increase since 2021: 30.2%
Atlanta, Georgia, USA midtown skyline from PIedmont Park.

13. Atlanta

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $3.92 (79% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $2.47 (26% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.66 (21% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $5.70 (42% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.29 (6% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.12 (5% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $5.17 (24% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $24.31
  • Percent increase since 2021: 30.7%
Detroit Michigan skyline

12. Detroit

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $3.75 (91% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $2.31 (7% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.44 (37% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $5.25 (24% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.17 (1% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.77 (-3% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $4.67 (44% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $22.36
  • Percent increase since 2021: 30.9%

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

11. Dallas

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $3.87 (76% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $2.44 (32% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.32 (19% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $4.90 (13% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.23 (33% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.07 (38% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $4.90 (37% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $22.71
  • Percent increase since 2021: 32.4%
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

10. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $4.97 (130% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $2.61 (8% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.67 (16% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $5.07 (-9% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.38 (30% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.38 (16% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $6.36 (84% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $26.42
  • Percent increase since 2021: 32.9%
Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

9. Mesa, Arizona

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $4.00 (105% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $2.15 (-9% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $2.89 (21% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $4.46 (-6% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.42 (8% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.31 (69% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $5.56 (85% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $22.79
  • Percent increase since 2021: 33%

Find Out: 10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

8. Wichita, Kansas

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $3.53 (107% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $1.98 (14% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.14 (19% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $5.31 (28% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $0.80 (9% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.83 (-1% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $5.22 (54% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $21.80
  • Percent increase since 2021: 34.5%
Fisher Island Club, Miami Florida

7. Miami

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $5.86 (76% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $3.05 (23% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $4.49 (26% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.74 (17% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.26 (36% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.40 (18% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $7.07 (50% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $30.86
  • Percent increase since 2021: 35.4%
Austin, United States - May 3, 2014: People having fun on rowboats and boards in Lady Bird Lake on a nice day with the Austin skyline in the background.

6. Austin, Texas

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $4.64 (64% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $2.41 (30% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $4.01 (20% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $7.07 (21% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.07 (29% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.94 (21% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $6.37 (58% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $27.50
  • Percent increase since 2021: 35.4%
Kansas City skyline

5. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $4.59 (126% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $2.61 (25% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.94 (13% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.34 (39% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $0.99 (18% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.77 (-9% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $5.32 (44% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $25.54
  • Percent increase since 2021: 37%

See: 8 Costco Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

Skyline of downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

4. Phoenix

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $4.87 (95% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $3.20 (65% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.37 (19% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.26 (36% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.22 (38% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.91 (23% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $4.31 (21% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $25.12
  • Percent increase since 2021: 40.5%
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - July 2017: Aerial view of Las Vegas Skyline at Dusk.

3. Las Vegas

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $5.66 (170% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $2.69 (28% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $4.07 (23% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.51 (21% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $0.98 (21% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.80 (13% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $4.70 (46% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $26.39
  • Percent increase since 2021: 42.8%
Snow covered Longs Peak, part of the Rocky Mountains stands tall in the background with the Downtown Denver skyscrapers as well as hotels, office buildings and apartment buildings filling the skyline.

2. Denver

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $3.88 (51% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $3.36 (51% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $4.10 (29% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $7.93 (28% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.11 (31% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.21 (36% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $7.29 (77% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $29.87
  • Percent increase since 2021: 44%
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

1. Indianapolis

  • Cost of dozen eggs: $4.14 (127% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of loaf of bread: $2.45 (25% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.79 (59% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.14 (25% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.43 (40% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.39 (27% increase since 2021)
  • Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $5.93 (71% increase since 2021)
  • Total cost: $26.26
  • Percent increase since 2021: 50.6%

More From GOBankingRates

All data is sourced from Nadrich & Cohen.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 18 Cities Where Grocery Prices Have Skyrocketed

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.