18 Cities Where Grocery Prices Have Skyrocketed

While inflation has made nearly everything more expensive, the cost of groceries has been especially affected -- prices for food increased 13.5% between August 2021 and August 2022, double the overall inflation rate.

Food costs have risen across the country, but some major cities are seeing steeper increases than others. Nadrich & Cohen looked at the food costs across seven basic grocery items -- one dozen eggs, one loaf of bread, 1 gallon of whole milk, 16 ounces of local cheese, 1 pound of potatoes, 1 pound of apples and 1 pound of chicken -- in the 50 most populous cities to find the places where prices have risen the most sharply from 2021 to 2023.

The total cost of these grocery staples has risen 25.9% across the U.S. as a whole, but in these 18 cities, it's risen even more. Here's a look at the cities where grocery prices have skyrocketed over the past two years.

18. Portland, Oregon

Cost of dozen eggs: $4.52 (54% increase since 2021)

$4.52 (54% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $2.84 (5% increase since 2021)

$2.84 (5% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.94 (15% increase since 2021)

$3.94 (15% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $7.37 (22% increase since 2021)

$7.37 (22% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $0.97 (2% increase since 2021)

$0.97 (2% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.43 (27% increase since 2021)

$2.43 (27% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $6.37 (44% increase since 2021)

$6.37 (44% increase since 2021) Total cost: $28.41

$28.41 Percent increase since 2021: 26.9%

17. Nashville, Tennessee

Cost of dozen eggs: $3.27 (64% increase since 2021)

$3.27 (64% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $2.79 (46% increase since 2021)

$2.79 (46% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.85 (21% increase since 2021)

$3.85 (21% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.26 (0% increase since 2021)

$6.26 (0% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.19 (26% increase since 2021)

$1.19 (26% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.16 (17% increase since 2021)

$2.16 (17% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $6.05 (52% increase since 2021)

$6.05 (52% increase since 2021) Total cost: $25.56

$25.56 Percent increase since 2021: 27.1%

16. Sacramento, California

Cost of dozen eggs: $4.23 (33% increase since 2021)

$4.23 (33% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $3.30 (16% increase since 2021)

$3.30 (16% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $4.66 (21% increase since 2021)

$4.66 (21% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.82 (5% increase since 2021)

$6.82 (5% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.09 (6% increase since 2021)

$1.09 (6% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.23 (17% increase since 2021)

$2.23 (17% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $7.40 (85% increase since 2021)

$7.40 (85% increase since 2021) Total cost: $29.71

$29.71 Percent increase since 2021: 27.3%

15. San Antonio

Cost of dozen eggs: $3.40 (53% increase since 2021)

$3.40 (53% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $2.08 (16% increase since 2021)

$2.08 (16% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.86 (24% increase since 2021)

$3.86 (24% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.23 (35% increase since 2021)

$6.23 (35% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $0.77 (10% increase since 2021)

$0.77 (10% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.77 (24% increase since 2021)

$1.77 (24% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $4.11 (19% increase since 2021)

$4.11 (19% increase since 2021) Total cost: $22.22

$22.22 Percent increase since 2021: 28.1%

14. Fort Worth, Texas

Cost of dozen eggs: $3.78 (79% increase since 2021)

$3.78 (79% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $2.31 (16% increase since 2021)

$2.31 (16% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.82 (40% increase since 2021)

$3.82 (40% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $5.33 (1% increase since 2021)

$5.33 (1% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.26 (46% increase since 2021)

$1.26 (46% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.60 (33% increase since 2021)

$2.60 (33% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $5.05 (40% increase since 2021)

$5.05 (40% increase since 2021) Total cost: $24.13

$24.13 Percent increase since 2021: 30.2%

13. Atlanta

Cost of dozen eggs: $3.92 (79% increase since 2021)

$3.92 (79% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $2.47 (26% increase since 2021)

$2.47 (26% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.66 (21% increase since 2021)

$3.66 (21% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $5.70 (42% increase since 2021)

$5.70 (42% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.29 (6% increase since 2021)

$1.29 (6% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.12 (5% increase since 2021)

$2.12 (5% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $5.17 (24% increase since 2021)

$5.17 (24% increase since 2021) Total cost: $24.31

$24.31 Percent increase since 2021: 30.7%

12. Detroit

Cost of dozen eggs: $3.75 (91% increase since 2021)

$3.75 (91% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $2.31 (7% increase since 2021)

$2.31 (7% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.44 (37% increase since 2021)

$3.44 (37% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $5.25 (24% increase since 2021)

$5.25 (24% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.17 (1% increase since 2021)

$1.17 (1% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.77 (-3% increase since 2021)

$1.77 (-3% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $4.67 (44% increase since 2021)

$4.67 (44% increase since 2021) Total cost: $22.36

$22.36 Percent increase since 2021: 30.9%

11. Dallas

Cost of dozen eggs: $3.87 (76% increase since 2021)

$3.87 (76% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $2.44 (32% increase since 2021)

$2.44 (32% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.32 (19% increase since 2021)

$3.32 (19% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $4.90 (13% increase since 2021)

$4.90 (13% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.23 (33% increase since 2021)

$1.23 (33% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.07 (38% increase since 2021)

$2.07 (38% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $4.90 (37% increase since 2021)

$4.90 (37% increase since 2021) Total cost: $22.71

$22.71 Percent increase since 2021: 32.4%

10. Charlotte, North Carolina

Cost of dozen eggs: $4.97 (130% increase since 2021)

$4.97 (130% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $2.61 (8% increase since 2021)

$2.61 (8% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.67 (16% increase since 2021)

$3.67 (16% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $5.07 (-9% increase since 2021)

$5.07 (-9% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.38 (30% increase since 2021)

$1.38 (30% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.38 (16% increase since 2021)

$2.38 (16% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $6.36 (84% increase since 2021)

$6.36 (84% increase since 2021) Total cost: $26.42

$26.42 Percent increase since 2021: 32.9%

9. Mesa, Arizona

Cost of dozen eggs: $4.00 (105% increase since 2021)

$4.00 (105% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $2.15 (-9% increase since 2021)

$2.15 (-9% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $2.89 (21% increase since 2021)

$2.89 (21% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $4.46 (-6% increase since 2021)

$4.46 (-6% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.42 (8% increase since 2021)

$1.42 (8% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.31 (69% increase since 2021)

$2.31 (69% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $5.56 (85% increase since 2021)

$5.56 (85% increase since 2021) Total cost: $22.79

$22.79 Percent increase since 2021: 33%

8. Wichita, Kansas

Cost of dozen eggs: $3.53 (107% increase since 2021)

$3.53 (107% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $1.98 (14% increase since 2021)

$1.98 (14% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.14 (19% increase since 2021)

$3.14 (19% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $5.31 (28% increase since 2021)

$5.31 (28% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $0.80 (9% increase since 2021)

$0.80 (9% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.83 (-1% increase since 2021)

$1.83 (-1% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $5.22 (54% increase since 2021)

$5.22 (54% increase since 2021) Total cost: $21.80

$21.80 Percent increase since 2021: 34.5%

7. Miami

Cost of dozen eggs: $5.86 (76% increase since 2021)

$5.86 (76% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $3.05 (23% increase since 2021)

$3.05 (23% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $4.49 (26% increase since 2021)

$4.49 (26% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.74 (17% increase since 2021)

$6.74 (17% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.26 (36% increase since 2021)

$1.26 (36% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.40 (18% increase since 2021)

$2.40 (18% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $7.07 (50% increase since 2021)

$7.07 (50% increase since 2021) Total cost: $30.86

$30.86 Percent increase since 2021: 35.4%

6. Austin, Texas

Cost of dozen eggs: $4.64 (64% increase since 2021)

$4.64 (64% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $2.41 (30% increase since 2021)

$2.41 (30% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $4.01 (20% increase since 2021)

$4.01 (20% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $7.07 (21% increase since 2021)

$7.07 (21% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.07 (29% increase since 2021)

$1.07 (29% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.94 (21% increase since 2021)

$1.94 (21% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $6.37 (58% increase since 2021)

$6.37 (58% increase since 2021) Total cost: $27.50

$27.50 Percent increase since 2021: 35.4%

5. Kansas City, Missouri

Cost of dozen eggs: $4.59 (126% increase since 2021)

$4.59 (126% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $2.61 (25% increase since 2021)

$2.61 (25% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.94 (13% increase since 2021)

$3.94 (13% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.34 (39% increase since 2021)

$6.34 (39% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $0.99 (18% increase since 2021)

$0.99 (18% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.77 (-9% increase since 2021)

$1.77 (-9% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $5.32 (44% increase since 2021)

$5.32 (44% increase since 2021) Total cost: $25.54

$25.54 Percent increase since 2021: 37%

4. Phoenix

Cost of dozen eggs: $4.87 (95% increase since 2021)

$4.87 (95% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $3.20 (65% increase since 2021)

$3.20 (65% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.37 (19% increase since 2021)

$3.37 (19% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.26 (36% increase since 2021)

$6.26 (36% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.22 (38% increase since 2021)

$1.22 (38% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.91 (23% increase since 2021)

$1.91 (23% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $4.31 (21% increase since 2021)

$4.31 (21% increase since 2021) Total cost: $25.12

$25.12 Percent increase since 2021: 40.5%

3. Las Vegas

Cost of dozen eggs: $5.66 (170% increase since 2021)

$5.66 (170% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $2.69 (28% increase since 2021)

$2.69 (28% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $4.07 (23% increase since 2021)

$4.07 (23% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.51 (21% increase since 2021)

$6.51 (21% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $0.98 (21% increase since 2021)

$0.98 (21% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $1.80 (13% increase since 2021)

$1.80 (13% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $4.70 (46% increase since 2021)

$4.70 (46% increase since 2021) Total cost: $26.39

$26.39 Percent increase since 2021: 42.8%

2. Denver

Cost of dozen eggs: $3.88 (51% increase since 2021)

$3.88 (51% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $3.36 (51% increase since 2021)

$3.36 (51% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $4.10 (29% increase since 2021)

$4.10 (29% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $7.93 (28% increase since 2021)

$7.93 (28% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.11 (31% increase since 2021)

$1.11 (31% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.21 (36% increase since 2021)

$2.21 (36% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $7.29 (77% increase since 2021)

$7.29 (77% increase since 2021) Total cost: $29.87

$29.87 Percent increase since 2021: 44%

1. Indianapolis

Cost of dozen eggs: $4.14 (127% increase since 2021)

$4.14 (127% increase since 2021) Cost of loaf of bread: $2.45 (25% increase since 2021)

$2.45 (25% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 gallon whole milk: $3.79 (59% increase since 2021)

$3.79 (59% increase since 2021) Cost of 16 oz. cheese: $6.14 (25% increase since 2021)

$6.14 (25% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. potatoes: $1.43 (40% increase since 2021)

$1.43 (40% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. apples: $2.39 (27% increase since 2021)

$2.39 (27% increase since 2021) Cost of 1 lb. chicken: $5.93 (71% increase since 2021)

$5.93 (71% increase since 2021) Total cost: $26.26

$26.26 Percent increase since 2021: 50.6%

All data is sourced from Nadrich & Cohen.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 18 Cities Where Grocery Prices Have Skyrocketed

