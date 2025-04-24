18 Cities That Used To Be Cheap but Are Now Luxury Housing Hotspots

In 2025, the average value of a single-family home in the U.S. is $361,263, up 2.1% year over year. In April 2015, the average price of a home was $334,700. It’s a substantial increase, but perhaps not as dramatic as you’d think, unless you’re looking at the cities that used to be cheap, but are now luxury housing hotspots.
In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the ones that have become luxury housing markets. Ten years ago, these 18 places were pretty affordable for homebuyers. In just a decade they’ve gone up as much as 374% in value. Below are the 18 cities that have seen the largest price increases in single-family homes.
18. Lauderdale Lakes, Florida
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $139,211
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $413,871
- 10-year change value (dollar): $274,661
- 10-year change value (percentage): 199%
17. Egypt Lake-Leto, Florida
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $124,053
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $371,320
- 10-year change value (dollar): $247,266
- 10-year change value (percentage): 199%
16. Muskegon, Michigan
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $55,966
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $168,682
- 10-year change value (dollar): $112,716
- 10-year change value (percentage): 201%
15. Roselle, New Jersey
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $163,030
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $496,229
- 10-year change value (dollar): $333,199
- 10-year change value (percentage): 204%
14. Ogden, Utah
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $130,524
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $397,845
- 10-year change value (dollar): $267,320
- 10-year change value (percentage): 205%
13. North Miami Beach, Florida
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $162,275
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $503,723
- 10-year change value (dollar): $341,448
- 10-year change value (percentage): 210%
12. Kansas City, Kansas
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $58,558
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $186,506
- 10-year change value (dollar): $127,949
- 10-year change value (percentage): 219%
11. North Miami, Florida
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $153,008
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $500,116
- 10-year change value (dollar): $347,108
- 10-year change value (percentage): 227%
10. Park Forest, Illinois
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $44,189
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $144,463
- 10-year change value (dollar): $100,274
- 10-year change value (percentage): 227%
9. Fort Pierce, Florida
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $85,976
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $283,556
- 10-year change value (dollar): $197,580
- 10-year change value (percentage): 230%
8. East Point, Georgia
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $74,935
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $250,397
- 10-year change value (dollar): $175,462
- 10-year change value (percentage): 234%
7. Scottdale, Georgia
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $93,656
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $313,899
- 10-year change value (dollar): $220,243
- 10-year change value (percentage): 235%
6. Hazel Park, Michigan
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $40,591
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $156,496
- 10-year change value (dollar): $115,904
- 10-year change value (percentage): 286%
5. Hamtramck, Michigan
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $40,258
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $161,629
- 10-year change value (dollar): $121,371
- 10-year change value (percentage): 301%
4. Westview, Florida
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $114,536
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $463,014
- 10-year change value (dollar): $348,478
- 10-year change value (percentage): 304%
3. West Little River, Florida
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $103,849
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $433,942
- 10-year change value (dollar): $330,093
- 10-year change value (percentage): 318%
2. Pinewood, Florida
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $99,839
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $429,109
- 10-year change value (dollar): $329,270
- 10-year change value (percentage): 330%
1. Gladeview, Florida
- Single-family average home value in February 2015: $83,258
- Single-family average home value in February 2025: $394,389
- 10-year change value (dollar): $311,131
- 10-year change value (percentage): 374%
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find places that have become luxury housing markets. Using the Zillow Home Value Index the average single-family home value from February 2015 and February 2025 were both sourced. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage can be calculated. The 10-year dollar and percent differences in home values were calculated. The 150 cities with the largest home value increases were kept and for each location a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the average expenditure cost as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost can be calculated. With the average expenditure and average mortgage cost, the total cost of living can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and all locations with less than 75 livability index were removed and the places with at least 75 were kept and used to determine which places are luxury locations. The remaining cities were sorted to show the largest percentage change in housing markets. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 10, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 18 Cities That Used To Be Cheap but Are Now Luxury Housing Hotspots
