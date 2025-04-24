18 Cities That Used To Be Cheap but Are Now Luxury Housing Hotspots

In 2025, the average value of a single-family home in the U.S. is $361,263, up 2.1% year over year. In April 2015, the average price of a home was $334,700. It’s a substantial increase, but perhaps not as dramatic as you’d think, unless you’re looking at the cities that used to be cheap, but are now luxury housing hotspots.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the ones that have become luxury housing markets. Ten years ago, these 18 places were pretty affordable for homebuyers. In just a decade they’ve gone up as much as 374% in value. Below are the 18 cities that have seen the largest price increases in single-family homes.

18. Lauderdale Lakes, Florida

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $139,211

$139,211 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $413,871

$413,871 10-year change value (dollar): $274,661

$274,661 10-year change value (percentage): 199%

17. Egypt Lake-Leto, Florida

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $124,053

$124,053 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $371,320

$371,320 10-year change value (dollar): $247,266

$247,266 10-year change value (percentage): 199%

16. Muskegon, Michigan

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $55,966

$55,966 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $168,682

$168,682 10-year change value (dollar): $112,716

$112,716 10-year change value (percentage): 201%

15. Roselle, New Jersey

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $163,030

$163,030 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $496,229

$496,229 10-year change value (dollar): $333,199

$333,199 10-year change value (percentage): 204%

14. Ogden, Utah

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $130,524

$130,524 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $397,845

$397,845 10-year change value (dollar): $267,320

$267,320 10-year change value (percentage): 205%

13. North Miami Beach, Florida

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $162,275

$162,275 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $503,723

$503,723 10-year change value (dollar): $341,448

$341,448 10-year change value (percentage): 210%

12. Kansas City, Kansas

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $58,558

$58,558 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $186,506

$186,506 10-year change value (dollar): $127,949

$127,949 10-year change value (percentage): 219%

11. North Miami, Florida

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $153,008

$153,008 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $500,116

$500,116 10-year change value (dollar): $347,108

$347,108 10-year change value (percentage): 227%

10. Park Forest, Illinois

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $44,189

$44,189 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $144,463

$144,463 10-year change value (dollar): $100,274

$100,274 10-year change value (percentage): 227%

9. Fort Pierce, Florida

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $85,976

$85,976 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $283,556

$283,556 10-year change value (dollar): $197,580

$197,580 10-year change value (percentage): 230%

8. East Point, Georgia

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $74,935

$74,935 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $250,397

$250,397 10-year change value (dollar): $175,462

$175,462 10-year change value (percentage): 234%

7. Scottdale, Georgia

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $93,656

$93,656 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $313,899

$313,899 10-year change value (dollar): $220,243

$220,243 10-year change value (percentage): 235%

6. Hazel Park, Michigan

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $40,591

$40,591 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $156,496

$156,496 10-year change value (dollar): $115,904

$115,904 10-year change value (percentage): 286%

5. Hamtramck, Michigan

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $40,258

$40,258 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $161,629

$161,629 10-year change value (dollar): $121,371

$121,371 10-year change value (percentage): 301%

4. Westview, Florida

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $114,536

$114,536 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $463,014

$463,014 10-year change value (dollar): $348,478

$348,478 10-year change value (percentage): 304%

3. West Little River, Florida

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $103,849

$103,849 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $433,942

$433,942 10-year change value (dollar): $330,093

$330,093 10-year change value (percentage): 318%

2. Pinewood, Florida

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $99,839

$99,839 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $429,109

$429,109 10-year change value (dollar): $329,270

$329,270 10-year change value (percentage): 330%

1. Gladeview, Florida

Single-family average home value in February 2015: $83,258

$83,258 Single-family average home value in February 2025: $394,389

$394,389 10-year change value (dollar): $311,131

$311,131 10-year change value (percentage): 374%

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find places that have become luxury housing markets. Using the Zillow Home Value Index the average single-family home value from February 2015 and February 2025 were both sourced. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage can be calculated. The 10-year dollar and percent differences in home values were calculated. The 150 cities with the largest home value increases were kept and for each location a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the average expenditure cost as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost can be calculated. With the average expenditure and average mortgage cost, the total cost of living can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and all locations with less than 75 livability index were removed and the places with at least 75 were kept and used to determine which places are luxury locations. The remaining cities were sorted to show the largest percentage change in housing markets. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 10, 2025.

