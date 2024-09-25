18 Analysts Have This To Say About Aptiv

18 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 1 0 3M Ago 4 4 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $95.61, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. This current average has decreased by 6.37% from the previous average price target of $102.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Aptiv is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $68.00 $70.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $87.00 $78.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $74.00 - Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $85.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $86.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $70.00 $75.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $105.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $107.00 $104.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $82.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $105.00 $115.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $104.00 $113.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $105.00 $110.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $115.00 $125.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Buy $108.00 $128.00 David Leiker Baird Lowers Neutral $83.00 $90.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $101.00 $118.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Buy $99.00 $107.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $145.00 $145.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Aptiv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Aptiv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Aptiv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Aptiv's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Aptiv analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Aptiv

Aptiv's signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The advanced safety and user experience segment provides body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, advanced driver-assist technologies, and displays, as well as the development of software for these systems. In 2023, Aptiv's top 10 customers accounted for 54% of revenue, all of which were less than 10%. Historically, General Motors, Stellantis, Ford, and Volkswagen, have been the firms largest customers. North America, Europe, and Asia represented approximately 37%, 33%, and 28% of total 2023 revenue, respectively.

Aptiv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Aptiv faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.87% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Aptiv's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Aptiv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.66, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for APTV

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for APTV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.