18 Analysts Assess Ralph Lauren: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 18 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $291.83, a high estimate of $348.00, and a low estimate of $219.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.46% increase from the previous average price target of $269.06.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Ralph Lauren among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $219.00|$282.00 | |Brooke Roach |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $286.00|$280.00 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $342.00|$285.00 | |Tom Nikic |Needham |Announces |Buy | $310.00|- | |Brooke Roach |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $280.00|$220.00 | |Robert Drbul |Guggenheim |Raises |Buy | $310.00|$285.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Raises |Buy | $348.00|$332.00 | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $275.00|$225.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Raises |Outperform | $315.00|$265.00 | |Adrienne Yih |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $310.00|$257.00 | |Ashley Helgans |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $330.00|$285.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $265.00|$265.00 | |John Kernan |TD Cowen |Raises |Buy | $268.00|$258.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $265.00|$265.00 | |Robert Drbul |Guggenheim |Raises |Buy | $285.00|$260.00 | |Ashley Helgans |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $285.00|$280.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Raises |Buy | $335.00|$315.00 | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $225.00|$215.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ralph Lauren. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ralph Lauren. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ralph Lauren compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ralph Lauren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ralph Lauren's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ralph Lauren's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ralph Lauren analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ralph Lauren

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Breaking Down Ralph Lauren's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ralph Lauren's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ralph Lauren's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ralph Lauren's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ralph Lauren's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Ralph Lauren adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.