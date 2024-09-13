18 Analysts Assess Halliburton: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 8 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $43.39, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.56% lower than the prior average price target of $46.94.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Halliburton. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $37.00 $44.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $40.00 $47.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $41.00 $45.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $47.00 $50.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $54.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $45.00 $47.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $41.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $48.00 $52.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Lowers Buy $45.00 $47.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $40.00 $45.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $44.00 $45.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $40.00 $46.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $46.00 $49.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $46.00 $47.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $41.00 $45.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $46.00 $49.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00

Delving into Halliburton's Background

Halliburton is one of the three largest oilfield service firms in the world, offering superior expertise in a number of business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and countless others. It's the largest pressure pumper in North America, and has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades.

A Deep Dive into Halliburton's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Halliburton displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halliburton's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halliburton's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Halliburton's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.87.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

