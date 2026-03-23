A $175 Million Move Into Sotera Health Signals Potential Opportunity Amid 21% Stock Drop

Key Points

Sessa Capital increased its Sotera Health holding by 10,630,381 shares in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value rose by $206.47 million, reflecting both the share addition and stock price movement.

Post-trade, the fund holds 20,550,000 shares valued at $362.50 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Sessa Capital disclosed a major buy of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC), adding 10,630,381 shares in an estimated $175.80 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Sessa Capital purchased 10,630,381 additional shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $175.80 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position value in Sotera Health rose by $206.47 million, a figure reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

What else to know

The post-trade stake represents close to 7% of Sessa Capital’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: WBD: $1.31 billion (26.1% of AUM) NYSE: HUM: $593.94 million (11.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: ILMN: $446.48 million (8.9% of AUM) NYSE:PCG: $394.97 million (7.9% of AUM) NYSE:COF: $377.65 millino (7.5% of AUM)

As of Monday, SHC shares were priced at $13.99, up 18% over the past year and slightly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period as a result.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $13.99 Market capitalization $4.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.2 billion Net income (TTM) $77.9 million

Company snapshot

Sotera Health offers sterilization services (gamma, electron beam, and EO processing), laboratory testing, and advisory solutions for medical device, pharmaceutical, and related industries.

The firm serves medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and food/agricultural product providers globally.

It maintains a global footprint with a diversified revenue base and high customer retention.

Sotera Health is a leading provider of sterilization and lab testing services, supporting critical supply chains in healthcare and life sciences. With specialized technology and regulatory expertise, it maintains recurring revenue streams and serves as a key partner to medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Sotera has built a strong track record in healthcare services, with revenue reaching about $1.16 billion and adjusted EBITDA close to $600 million last year, marking 20 years of steady growth. Typically, this kind of consistent performance commands a premium. However, the stock has dipped since the last quarter as investors focus on risks from litigation, high leverage, and regulatory concerns.



Additionally, the market has been flooded with supply. A recent secondary offering saw private equity backers dump 25 million shares, creating a technical overhang that doesn't reflect Sotera's underlying fundamentals.



In the broader portfolio, this mirrors a trend. Substantial positions in companies like Warner Bros. Discovery and Illumina indicate a willingness to embrace controversy while fundamentals remain strong, and Sotera is just outside the firm’s top five holdings by value.



For long-term investors, the crucial question is about durability. If Sotera can maintain mid-single-digit growth and effectively handle litigation risks, this recent gap between its actual performance and investor perception won't last forever.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial and Illumina. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.