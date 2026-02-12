This $173 Million Bet Just Made Tower Semiconductor 26% of a Portfolio Amid a Staggering One-Year Stock Surge

Key Points

Turiya Advisors initiated a new stake of 1,472,045 shares in TSEM during the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $172.85 million as a result of the new position.

The new TSEM position accounted for 26.47% of reported 13F assets under management as of December 31.

10 stocks we like better than Tower Semiconductor ›

On February 11, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd disclosed a new position in Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM), acquiring 1,472,045 shares in an estimated $172.85 million trade.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 11, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd reported a new position in Tower Semiconductor by acquiring 1,472,045 shares. As of December 31, the new holding contributed $172.85 million in reported value, reflecting both the acquisition and share price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position for the quarter, now representing 26.47% of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd’s reported 13F assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $225.77 million (34.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: TSEM: $172.85 million (26.5% of AUM)

NYSE: CLF: $96.28 million (14.8% of AUM)

NYSE: GEO: $91.00 million (13.9% of AUM)

NYSE: PSTG: $67.01 million (10.3% of AUM)

As of February 11, shares of Tower Semiconductor were priced at $134.44, up a staggering 193.7% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 14% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 11, 2026) $134.44 Market capitalization $15.02 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.51 billion Net income (TTM) $195.48 million

Company snapshot

Tower Semiconductor manufactures analog-intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices, including SiGe, BiCMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensors, integrated power management, and MEMS; provides wafer fabrication and design enablement services.

The company operates as an independent semiconductor foundry, generating revenue primarily through customizable process technologies and contract manufacturing for integrated device manufacturers and fabless semiconductor companies.

It serves customers in consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device sectors across the United States, Japan, other Asian countries, and Europe.

This independent foundry provides analog-focused semiconductor manufacturing and design services to a broad range of global industries. Tower Semiconductor is a leading independent semiconductor foundry with a global footprint and a focus on analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions. The company leverages advanced process technologies and comprehensive design services to address the complex needs of diverse end markets. Its scale, technical expertise, and broad customer base position it as a key supplier to industries requiring high-performance, customizable semiconductor manufacturing.

What this transaction means for investors

By allocating $172.85 million to this single semiconductor name that now represents 26.47% of reported assets, Turiya Advisors is putting Tower Semiconductor squarely at the center of its portfolio thesis.



The disclosure’s timing is also notable. Tower just posted record fourth quarter revenue of $440.2 million, up 14% year over year, with net profit climbing to $80.1 million, or $0.71 per share, according to its earnings release. Full-year revenue reached $1.57 billion, up 9%, and net profit totaled $220.5 million. Profitability expanded alongside growth, with operating profit rising to $70.8 million in the quarter.



More important for long-term investors is the capital allocation story. Management is executing a $920 million combined investment in SiPho and SiGe capacity, with over 70% of planned SiPho capacity already reserved through 2028 and backed by customer prepayments. That kind of visibility reduces demand risk in a cyclical industry.



Compared with other top holdings, this position is second only to Alphabet and well ahead of diversified industrial bets like Cleveland-Cliffs and GEO. That seemingly makes this a clear conviction play.

Should you buy stock in Tower Semiconductor right now?

Before you buy stock in Tower Semiconductor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tower Semiconductor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $429,385!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,045!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Pure Storage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.