17.0% of FHLC Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) shows an impressive 17.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), which makes up 0.12% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,215,377 worth of AVTR, making it the #85 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVTR:

AVTR — last trade: $11.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/22/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 20,000 $12.65 $253,000 05/23/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 30,000 $12.50 $375,000 08/21/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 100,000 $12.56 $1,256,000 10/30/2025 Gregory L. Summe Director 100,000 $11.25 $1,125,000 11/17/2025 Emmanuel Ligner President and CEO 87,500 $11.35 $993,125

And Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESTA), the #215 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $490,723 worth of ESTA, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ESTA is detailed in the table below:

ESTA — last trade: $66.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/11/2025 Filippo Caldini Chief Executive Officer 2,850 $35.20 $100,320 08/13/2025 Nicholas Sheridan Lewin Director 2,300 $34.30 $78,880 08/14/2025 Nicholas Sheridan Lewin Director 2,600 $37.85 $98,410

