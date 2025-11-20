17.0% of FHLC Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) shows an impressive 17.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), which makes up 0.12% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,215,377 worth of AVTR, making it the #85 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVTR:
AVTR — last trade: $11.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/22/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|20,000
|$12.65
|$253,000
|05/23/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|30,000
|$12.50
|$375,000
|08/21/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|100,000
|$12.56
|$1,256,000
|10/30/2025
|Gregory L. Summe
|Director
|100,000
|$11.25
|$1,125,000
|11/17/2025
|Emmanuel Ligner
|President and CEO
|87,500
|$11.35
|$993,125
And Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESTA), the #215 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $490,723 worth of ESTA, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ESTA is detailed in the table below:
ESTA — last trade: $66.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2025
|Filippo Caldini
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,850
|$35.20
|$100,320
|08/13/2025
|Nicholas Sheridan Lewin
|Director
|2,300
|$34.30
|$78,880
|08/14/2025
|Nicholas Sheridan Lewin
|Director
|2,600
|$37.85
|$98,410
