17.8% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 17.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), which makes up 0.27% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,047,348 worth of BBBY, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BBBY:

BBBY — last trade: $18.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/10/2020 Ann Yerger Director 6,000 $8.29 $49,740 07/13/2020 Sue Gove Director 34,000 $7.89 $268,260 11/02/2020 Harriet Edelman Director 7,500 $19.94 $149,550 11/02/2020 Joshua Schechter Director 3,000 $20.23 $60,690

And Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), the #71 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,059,958 worth of TCBI, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI is detailed in the table below:

TCBI — last trade: $51.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/18/2020 Larry L. Helm CEO and President 30,000 $33.12 $993,600 10/29/2020 Robert W. Stallings Director 2,000 $43.66 $87,330

