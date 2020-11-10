17.8% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 17.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), which makes up 0.27% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,047,348 worth of BBBY, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BBBY:
BBBY — last trade: $18.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/10/2020
|Ann Yerger
|Director
|6,000
|$8.29
|$49,740
|07/13/2020
|Sue Gove
|Director
|34,000
|$7.89
|$268,260
|11/02/2020
|Harriet Edelman
|Director
|7,500
|$19.94
|$149,550
|11/02/2020
|Joshua Schechter
|Director
|3,000
|$20.23
|$60,690
And Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), the #71 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,059,958 worth of TCBI, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI is detailed in the table below:
TCBI — last trade: $51.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/18/2020
|Larry L. Helm
|CEO and President
|30,000
|$33.12
|$993,600
|10/29/2020
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|2,000
|$43.66
|$87,330
