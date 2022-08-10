17.8% of VAW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) shows an impressive 17.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), which makes up 3.84% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $164,539,468 worth of FCX, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCX:
FCX — last trade: $30.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/25/2022
|Hugh Grant
|Director
|12,300
|$40.75
|$501,225
|08/03/2022
|Sara Grootwassink Lewis
|Director
|3,000
|$28.79
|$86,355
And Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), the #77 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,485,959 worth of TROX, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TROX is detailed in the table below:
TROX — last trade: $14.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2022
|Timothy C. Carlson
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|5,000
|$17.52
|$87,600
|03/09/2022
|Jeffrey N. Neuman
|SVP, General Counsel & Sec.
|3,000
|$17.17
|$51,510
|05/06/2022
|Jeffrey N. Neuman
|SVP, General Counsel & Sec.
|3,000
|$18.22
|$54,660
|05/04/2022
|Timothy C. Carlson
|SVP and CFO
|5,000
|$18.33
|$91,650
|06/16/2022
|Timothy C. Carlson
|SVP and CFO
|5,000
|$15.86
|$79,291
|06/16/2022
|Jeffrey N. Neuman
|SVP, General Counsel & Sec.
|3,000
|$16.04
|$48,120
