17.8% of VAW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW) shows an impressive 17.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), which makes up 3.84% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $164,539,468 worth of FCX, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCX:

FCX — last trade: $30.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/25/2022 Hugh Grant Director 12,300 $40.75 $501,225
08/03/2022 Sara Grootwassink Lewis Director 3,000 $28.79 $86,355

And Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), the #77 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (Symbol: VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,485,959 worth of TROX, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TROX is detailed in the table below:

TROX — last trade: $14.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/09/2022 Timothy C. Carlson SVP, Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $17.52 $87,600
03/09/2022 Jeffrey N. Neuman SVP, General Counsel & Sec. 3,000 $17.17 $51,510
05/06/2022 Jeffrey N. Neuman SVP, General Counsel & Sec. 3,000 $18.22 $54,660
05/04/2022 Timothy C. Carlson SVP and CFO 5,000 $18.33 $91,650
06/16/2022 Timothy C. Carlson SVP and CFO 5,000 $15.86 $79,291
06/16/2022 Jeffrey N. Neuman SVP, General Counsel & Sec. 3,000 $16.04 $48,120

