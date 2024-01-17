17.7% of EMLP Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: EMLP) shows an impressive 17.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 1.09% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: EMLP), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,633,007 worth of NEE, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:

NEE — last trade: $60.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/15/2023 James Lawrence Camaren Director 4,000 $67.85 $271,400 08/17/2023 Kirk S. Hachigian Director 10,000 $67.95 $679,500 12/08/2023 Nicole S. Arnaboldi Director 8,500 $59.59 $506,515

