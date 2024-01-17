News & Insights

Markets
EMLP

17.7% of EMLP Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

January 17, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: EMLP) shows an impressive 17.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 1.09% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: EMLP), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,633,007 worth of NEE, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:

NEE — last trade: $60.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/15/2023 James Lawrence Camaren Director 4,000 $67.85 $271,400
08/17/2023 Kirk S. Hachigian Director 10,000 $67.95 $679,500
12/08/2023 Nicole S. Arnaboldi Director 8,500 $59.59 $506,515

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GNC
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EQX
 Funds Holding IMCI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EMLP
NEE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.