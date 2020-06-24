17.5% of DGRO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.17% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,781,053 worth of VFC, making it the #120 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:
VFC — last trade: $62.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/03/2020
|Benno O. Dorer
|Director
|1,592
|$62.78
|$99,954
|06/12/2020
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|3,500
|$60.51
|$211,785
And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), the #211 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,036,850 worth of HOG, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HOG is detailed in the table below:
HOG — last trade: $24.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2020
|Jochen Zeitz
|Chairman and Acting President
|97,850
|$21.26
|$2,080,086
|05/13/2020
|John A. Olin
|SVP & CFO
|13,500
|$19.02
|$256,774
|05/13/2020
|Jochen Zeitz
|Chairman and Acting President
|51,020
|$19.52
|$996,007
