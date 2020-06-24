17.5% of DGRO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.17% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,781,053 worth of VFC, making it the #120 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:

VFC — last trade: $62.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/03/2020 Benno O. Dorer Director 1,592 $62.78 $99,954 06/12/2020 Richard Carucci Director 3,500 $60.51 $211,785

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), the #211 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,036,850 worth of HOG, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HOG is detailed in the table below:

HOG — last trade: $24.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2020 Jochen Zeitz Chairman and Acting President 97,850 $21.26 $2,080,086 05/13/2020 John A. Olin SVP & CFO 13,500 $19.02 $256,774 05/13/2020 Jochen Zeitz Chairman and Acting President 51,020 $19.52 $996,007

