WBD

17.5% of BNGE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

November 10, 2022 — 10:53 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (BNGE) shows an impressive 17.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), which makes up 4.28% of the First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (BNGE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $140,875 worth of WBD, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBD:

WBD — last trade: $9.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2022 Gerhard Zeiler President, International 20,000 $14.69 $293,800
08/08/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 35,460 $14.09 $499,743
08/08/2022 Fazal F. Merchant Director 35,000 $14.13 $494,550

