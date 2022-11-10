17.5% of BNGE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (BNGE) shows an impressive 17.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), which makes up 4.28% of the First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (BNGE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $140,875 worth of WBD, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBD:
WBD — last trade: $9.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2022
|Gerhard Zeiler
|President, International
|20,000
|$14.69
|$293,800
|08/08/2022
|Gunnar Wiedenfels
|Chief Financial Officer
|35,460
|$14.09
|$499,743
|08/08/2022
|Fazal F. Merchant
|Director
|35,000
|$14.13
|$494,550
