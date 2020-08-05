17-Year-Old Pleads Not Guilty to Twitter Hack as Defense Tries to Lower Bail From $725K

The 17-year-old claimed to be the mastermind behind Julyâs Twitter hack pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him by U.S. authorities.

Graham Ivan Clark has pleaded not guilty to all 30 counts against him by U.S. authorities at an appearance at Hillsborough County Courthouse, Florida, on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

State authorities have described Clark as the ringleader for a coordinated attack on 30 high-profile accounts, including CoinDeskâs, that promised to double the money of users who sent cryptocurrency.

In a bail hearing Wednesday, Clarkâs attorney said the $725,000 bail posted Saturday was âgrossly inappropriateâ with the $117,000 believed to have been gained in Julyâs hack.

The defense argued Florida law only requires monetary conditions for bail for those accused of dangerous crimes.

Clark was investigated last year by California authorities who confiscated 400 bitcoin and subsequently returned 300. The defense claims the return of the bitcoin legitimizes them but prosecutors allege the cryptocurrency was illegally acquired.

State prosecutors contested the defenseâs argument, claiming Clark poses a danger if he has access to an electronic device.

The defense said the court could âfashionâ a bail in which Clark hands over $117,000, forfeited if convicted, and returned if not, as well as restrict his access to the internet and electronic devices.

Conducted over Zoom, public access to the call was abruptly restricted after a series of loud interruptions or âzoom bombs.â

The ultimate outcome of the hearing is not yet known.

