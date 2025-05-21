17 Western US Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Has Exploded

A recent GOBankingRates study ranked the 50 top cities for rising upper-middle class populations — and 17 of those are based in the U.S. Western region. That means the West accounts for 34% of the top 50 cities for upper-middle class growth. This isn’t too surprising, considering that many professionals will relocate to these states to build their wealth working for tech companies or starting their own businesses.

Do you live in any of these cities? Take a look at the 17 Western cities that are increasingly being populated by the upper-middle class.

1. Meridian, Idaho

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,421

5,421 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,487

10,487 Percentage change in high-earning households: 93.5%

93.5% Household median income: $98,686

2. San Bernardino, California

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,005

6,005 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,734

10,734 Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.8%

78.8% Household median income: $63,988

3. Bellingham, Washington

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,785

3,785 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,745

6,745 Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.2%

78.2% Household median income: $65,821

4. Salinas, California

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,616

5,616 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,802

9,802 Percentage change in high-earning households: 74.5%

74.5% Household median income: $89,150

5. Tucson, Arizona

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 18,682

18,682 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 31,711

31,711 Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.7%

69.7% Household median income: $54,546

6. Spring Valley, Nevada

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,034

9,034 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,285

15,285 Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.2%

69.2% Household median income: $72,364

7. Lancaster, California

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,932

5,932 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,844

9,844 Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.9%

65.9% Household median income: $76,083

8. Tempe, Arizona

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,153

9,153 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,178

15,178 Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.8%

65.8% Household median income: $77,643

9. Spokane, Washington

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,592

9,592 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,796

15,796 Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.7%

64.7% Household median income: $65,745

10. Spokane Valley, Washington

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,808

4,808 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,914

7,914 Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.6%

64.6% Household median income: $70,722

11. Enterprise, Nevada

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 10,942

10,942 Households’ earnings $100-$150K In 2023: 18,007

18,007 Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.6%

64.6% Household median income: $93,980

12. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 10,668

10,668 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 17,536

17,536 Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.4%

64.4% Household median income: $76,772

13. Salem, Oregon

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,826

7,826 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 12,728

12,728 Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.6%

62.6% Household median income: $71,900

14. Pueblo, Colorado

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,461

3,461 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,626

5,626 Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.6%

62.6% Household median income: $55,305

15. Fresno, California

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 18,483

18,483 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 29,913

29,913 Percentage change in high-earning households: 61.8%

61.8% Household median income: $66,804

16. Surprise, Arizona

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 8,399

8,399 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,571

13,571 Percentage change in high-earning households: 61.6%

61.6% Household median income: $93,371

17. Sparks, Nevada

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,916

5,916 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,520

9,520 Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.9%

60.9% Household median income: $86,979

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 40,000 households, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, to find the cities where the upper-middle class has grown the most. Households that earn between $100,000 and $149,000 are considered upper-middle class. Using the American Community Survey, the total population, total households, household median income, households in 2018 that earned $100K to $149K and households in 2023 that earned $100K to $149K were all sourced. The percent change in upper-middle-class households was calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest increase in upper-middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 1, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 17 Western US Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Has Exploded

