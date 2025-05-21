17 Western US Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Has Exploded

A recent GOBankingRates study ranked the 50 top cities for rising upper-middle class populations — and 17 of those are based in the U.S. Western region. That means the West accounts for 34% of the top 50 cities for upper-middle class growth. This isn’t too surprising, considering that many professionals will relocate to these states to build their wealth working for tech companies or starting their own businesses.
Do you live in any of these cities? Take a look at the 17 Western cities that are increasingly being populated by the upper-middle class.
1. Meridian, Idaho
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,421
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,487
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 93.5%
- Household median income: $98,686
2. San Bernardino, California
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,005
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,734
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.8%
- Household median income: $63,988
3. Bellingham, Washington
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,785
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,745
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.2%
- Household median income: $65,821
4. Salinas, California
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,616
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,802
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 74.5%
- Household median income: $89,150
5. Tucson, Arizona
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 18,682
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 31,711
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.7%
- Household median income: $54,546
6. Spring Valley, Nevada
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,034
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,285
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.2%
- Household median income: $72,364
7. Lancaster, California
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,932
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,844
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.9%
- Household median income: $76,083
8. Tempe, Arizona
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,153
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,178
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.8%
- Household median income: $77,643
9. Spokane, Washington
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,592
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,796
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.7%
- Household median income: $65,745
10. Spokane Valley, Washington
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,808
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,914
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.6%
- Household median income: $70,722
11. Enterprise, Nevada
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 10,942
- Households’ earnings $100-$150K In 2023: 18,007
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.6%
- Household median income: $93,980
12. North Las Vegas, Nevada
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 10,668
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 17,536
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.4%
- Household median income: $76,772
13. Salem, Oregon
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,826
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 12,728
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.6%
- Household median income: $71,900
14. Pueblo, Colorado
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,461
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,626
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.6%
- Household median income: $55,305
15. Fresno, California
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 18,483
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 29,913
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 61.8%
- Household median income: $66,804
16. Surprise, Arizona
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 8,399
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,571
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 61.6%
- Household median income: $93,371
17. Sparks, Nevada
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,916
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,520
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.9%
- Household median income: $86,979
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 40,000 households, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, to find the cities where the upper-middle class has grown the most. Households that earn between $100,000 and $149,000 are considered upper-middle class. Using the American Community Survey, the total population, total households, household median income, households in 2018 that earned $100K to $149K and households in 2023 that earned $100K to $149K were all sourced. The percent change in upper-middle-class households was calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest increase in upper-middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 1, 2025.
