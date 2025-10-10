17 US Cities Where Mortgage Payments Surged Over 200% in 10 Years

Over the past decade, mortgage payments have skyrocketed across the U.S., driven by rising home prices and interest rates. This trend affects affordability, budgeting and long-term financial planning for millions of Americans.

According to a recent Zoocasa analysis, in 17 major cities, the average monthly payment has more than tripled — putting homeownership further out of reach. Here’s a look at the U.S. cities where the average mortgage payments have increased by more than 200% over the past decade.

Tampa Bay

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $617

$617 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,204

$2,204 10-year percent change: 257.2%

Las Vegas

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $776

$776 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,639

$2,639 10-year percent change: 240.2%

Orlando, Florida

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $720

$720 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,447

$2,447 10-year percent change: 240.1%

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $562

$562 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $1,899

$1,899 10-year percent change: 238.2%

Salt Lake City

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $957

$957 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $3,199

$3,199 10-year percent change: 234.2%

Miami

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $1,068

$1,068 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $3,515

$3,515 10-year percent change: 229.2%

Phoenix

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $785

$785 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,582

$2,582 10-year percent change: 228.8%

San Jose, California

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $3,557

$3,557 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $11,633

$11,633 10-year percent change: 227.1%

Seattle

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $1,413

$1,413 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $4,538

$4,538 10-year percent change: 221.1%

Nashville, Tennessee

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $731

$731 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,323

$2,323 10-year percent change: 217.7%

Atlanta

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $657

$657 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,087

$2,087 10-year percent change: 217.5%

Indianapolis

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $588

$588 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $1,831

$1,831 10-year percent change: 211.4%

Tucson, Arizona

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $700

$700 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,148

$2,148 10-year percent change: 207.1%

Raleigh, North Carolina

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $837

$837 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,561

$2,561 10-year percent change: 206.0%

Riverside, California

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $1,086

$1,086 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $3,319

$3,319 10-year percent change: 205.7%

Providence, Rhode Island

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $971

$971 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,942

$2,942 10-year percent change: 203.1%

Buffalo, New York

Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $503

$503 Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $1,514

$1,514 10-year percent change: 200.7%

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Zoocasa.

