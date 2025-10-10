Personal Finance

17 US Cities Where Mortgage Payments Surged Over 200% in 10 Years

October 10, 2025 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Over the past decade, mortgage payments have skyrocketed across the U.S., driven by rising home prices and interest rates. This trend affects affordability, budgeting and long-term financial planning for millions of Americans.

According to a recent Zoocasa analysis, in 17 major cities, the average monthly payment has more than tripled — putting homeownership further out of reach. Here’s a look at the U.S. cities where the average mortgage payments have increased by more than 200% over the past decade.

Tampa-Florida

Tampa Bay

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $617
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,204
  • 10-year percent change: 257.2%

Aerial view of Las Vegas strip at sunrise on July 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $776
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,639
  • 10-year percent change: 240.2%

Downtown Orlando, Florida Skyline at Sunset

Orlando, Florida

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $720
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,447
  • 10-year percent change: 240.1%
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $562
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $1,899
  • 10-year percent change: 238.2%
Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

Salt Lake City

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $957
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $3,199
  • 10-year percent change: 234.2%
Biscayne Bay, Miami, Florida

Miami

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $1,068
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $3,515
  • 10-year percent change: 229.2%

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Phoenix

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $785
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,582
  • 10-year percent change: 228.8%
San Jose California elevated Santa Clara street view.

San Jose, California

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $3,557
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $11,633
  • 10-year percent change: 227.1%
Row of colorful townhouses and Olympic Mountain range from Seattle WA.

Seattle

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $1,413
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $4,538
  • 10-year percent change: 221.1%
Nashville Tennessee downtown skyline at Shelby Street Bridge.

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $731
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,323
  • 10-year percent change: 217.7%

Atlanta, Georgia, USA midtown skyline from PIedmont Park.

Atlanta

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $657
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,087
  • 10-year percent change: 217.5%
Indianapolis Indiana skyline at dusk

Indianapolis

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $588
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $1,831
  • 10-year percent change: 211.4%
Tucson Arizona skyline

Tucson, Arizona

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $700
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,148
  • 10-year percent change: 207.1%
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $837
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,561
  • 10-year percent change: 206.0%

Downtown Riverside skyline aerial view with Blue Mountain (center), Box Springs Mountain (right), and the partially snowcapped San Bernardino Mountains in the far distance.

Riverside, California

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $1,086
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $3,319
  • 10-year percent change: 205.7%
Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

Providence, Rhode Island

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $971
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $2,942
  • 10-year percent change: 203.1%
Residential district with townhouses in downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

Buffalo, New York

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2014): $503
  • Average monthly mortgage payment (2024): $1,514
  • 10-year percent change: 200.7%

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Zoocasa.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 17 US Cities Where Mortgage Payments Surged Over 200% in 10 Years

