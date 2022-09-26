17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall

Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall.

Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments through special programs launched this year. Each participating state has its own criteria for the payments, which are being financed mostly by tax revenue surpluses.

These payments are in addition to special IRS refunds going out this month to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with late-filing fees for their 2019 and 2020 tax returns.

Many of the programs have already been sending money out to eligible people, but there are still plenty of payments to be made. Check below to see if you’re one of the lucky individuals slated to receive extra money this fall.

Colorado

Colorado’s Cash Back tax rebate was signed into law in late May, setting aside $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers. The rebates will automatically be issued to qualifying Colorado residents by Sept. 30, the state’s Department of Revenue says.

If you already filed your Colorado state income tax return, you don’t have to do anything else. Unfortunately, the deadline to file a state return and qualify for the rebate was June 30, but extended filers who meet a deadline of Oct. 17 will receive a refund by Jan. 31, 2023. Most filers will receive their money in the form of a direct deposit.

California

California, which was one of the few states to send out two rounds of state stimulus checks during the pandemic, is providing tax refunds of up to $1,050 to eligible taxpayers this fall. Payments are being issued between Oct. 22 and February of 2023.

Residents qualify for the refund if they filed their 2020 state tax returns by Oct. 15, 2021, and meet the adjusted gross income limits. If you filed jointly or as head of household and make less than $500,000 a year, you’re eligible for at least $200. Single taxpayers who make less than $250,000 a year qualify for at least $200.

There are residency requirements, too: You must still be a California resident at the time the payment is issued, and you must have been a California resident for six months or more of the 2020 tax year. Find more information from the state Franchise Tax Board website.

Florida

Florida has announced one-time payments of $450 for children and families demonstrating financial need. The funding comes from the state’s $35.5 million share of the American Rescue Plan Plan Act, and qualifying families who haven’t received their payments yet should see their money by Sept. 30.

This program is specifically for children in foster care, children in the state Guardianship Assistance Program, children in non-parental care and families receiving TANF cash assistance. You can find more information here.

Georgia

Under a new law known as H.B. 1302, Georgia taxpayers can receive a refund of some or all of the 2020 state income taxes due thanks to a state revenue surplus.

Depending on your filing status, you can qualify for between $250 and $500. The state began issuing payments in August for filers who submitted their 2021 returns by April 18. While there’s no hard deadline for those who filed after that, you definitely will not receive your refund until you submit your state tax return.

Hawaii

Taxpayers in Hawaii who file their 2021 state tax returns on or before Dec. 31 will receive a refund between $100 and $300 per person, depending on federal adjusted gross income and filing status. Single people who earn less than $100,000 a year generally qualify for the maximum, as do head of household filers with the same income and joint filers who make under $200,000 a year.

If you filed already, sit back and relax. The Hawaii Department of Taxation started issuing payments this month, but the state doesn’t have any other information regarding when payments will be completed.

Idaho

Idaho approved two separate tax rebates this year. If you’re a current resident who lived in Idaho for the full tax years 2020 and 2021, you spend at least 270 days living in the state and file your returns by Dec. 31, you’re qualified to receive a tax rebate for 2022.

The first rebate is a one-time payment of either $75 per person and each dependent you claim on your taxes, or 12% of your 2020 Idaho state taxes, whichever is greater. Those payments started going out in March, but the state is still sending out payments as they receive tax returns.

Meanwhile, Idaho’s 2022 Special Session rebate will provide $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. You’ll receive your payment sometime between late September and early 2023, starting with taxpayers enrolled in direct deposit.

Illinois

As part of a larger consumer relief program announced in June, Illinois is issuing property tax rebates as well as income tax rebates to residents starting this month.

Eligible homeowners will receive an amount equal to the property tax credit they qualified for on their 2021 state tax returns, a maximum of $300. The rebate doesn’t apply to taxpayers whose adjusted gross income for that tax year exceeds $500,000 for returns filed jointly, or $250,000 for all other filing statuses.

Individual residents who made less than $200,000 in 2021 will also get a $50 income tax rebate, and joint filers with income below $400,000 will get $100. All tax filers will also receive $100 for up to three dependents claimed in their 2021 taxes. Distribution is anticipated to take about eight weeks to complete.

Maine

Full-year Maine residents are extra lucky: they’re receiving one of the biggest state stimulus payouts in the country at $850 for single filers and $1,700 for couples.

If you file Maine income taxes for 2021 by Oct. 31 and earn less than $100,000 a year as an individual, under $150,000 as head of household or under $200,000 as a joint filer, you’ll receive a stimulus check by a date to be determined. Check the Maine Revenue Services website for updated information.

Massachusetts

Low-income Massachusetts residents already received $500 relief checks in the spring. A voter-approved law mandating that excess tax revenue be returned to Massachusetts taxpayers means more cash is on the way. Taxpayers can expect about 13% of their 2021 state income tax liability.

But that’s only if you have filed Massachusetts personal income taxes already or will file by the Oct. 17 deadline, after which the state will finalize the terms of the refund. Individual refunds may be offset by factors like unpaid taxes, child support or other government debts.

Distribution is expected to start in November, but no dates have been firmed up yet. Keep checking the state website for updates.

New Jersey

Passed last year, the Garden State’s Middle Class Income Tax Rebate is giving $500 in child tax credits to taxpayers with at least one dependent claimed on their 2020 income tax returns. You’re eligible for the rebate if you have at least one qualifying child, a tax liability of more than $1 and a gross adjusted income not exceeding $150,000 for joint filers and $75,000 for individuals.

New Jersey’s ANCHOR program is also giving back $2 billion in property tax relief this year for homeowners and renters.

Homeowners who make up to $150,000 a year will get $1,500, and $1,000 rebates will be issued to homeowners who earn between $150,000 and $250,000. Renters who earn up to $150,000 are slated to receive $450. The state says that it will begin issuing payments in spring 2023.

New Mexico

Multiple rebates become available this year to New Mexico residents, including non-taxpayers, as part of an effort to provide economic relief amid inflation.

Taxpayers who meet income eligibility requirements should have automatically qualified and received rebates ranging from $250 to $500. Relief payments were also provided to New Mexicans who usually do not file tax returns.

Non-filers may be able to file a 2021 state personal income tax return and still be eligible for a rebate. Assistance is available from Tax Help New Mexico, which is offering special sessions in this fall.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania taxpayers who are older and/or disabled qualify for a rebate slated to go out this month. To qualify, taxpayers must be homeowners who are at least 65 or a surviving spouse at least 50 years old. Adults 18 and older with a disability are also eligible.

If you meet the eligibility criteria and claimed the state’s previous 2021 rebate, you’ll receive 70% of the original rebate, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s FAQ says. That means if you received the maximum $650 rebate in 2021, you’ll get $445 this time around.

It’s not too late to file an application if you haven’t already — qualifying Pennsylvania taxpayers can submit their application through myPATH, the Department of Revenue’s online filing system.

South Carolina

A bill signed in South Carolina in June allows taxpayers to receive up to $800 in income tax rebates. You’ll automatically receive up to $800 if you have filed 2021 income tax returns in South Carolina already. Rebates are being issued per person and dependent on tax liability.

The state will sent out rebates in November and December. You can find more information on the state’s Department of Revenue’s website.

Virginia

A one-time payment of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers is available to Virginia residents with a tax liability (or the amount of tax you owe minus any credits) last year.

The state is sending out rebates in the order it receives returns, and the deadline to file and qualify for a rebate is Nov. 1. Those who filed by July 1 should receive their rebates starting in late October. Check out the Virginia Department of Taxation’s website for more information.

