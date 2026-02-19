$17 Million Bet on Veris Residential Stock: What a 1.2 Million Share Buy Signals to Investors Now

Key Points

Connecticut-based H/2 Credit Manager acquired 1,175,500 shares of Veris Residential; the estimated trade size was $17.36 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $16.12 million, a change reflecting both trading and price movement.

Post-trade, H/2 Credit Manager LP held 5,472,814 shares valued at $81.44 million.

10 stocks we like better than Veris Residential ›

Connecticut-based H/2 Credit Manager disclosed a significant purchase of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) shares in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring an estimated $17.36 million position based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, H/2 Credit Manager LP increased its position in Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) by 1,175,500 shares. The estimated value of this purchase is approximately $17.36 million, based on the average closing price during the quarter. At quarter end, the fund’s total position value in Veris Residential rose by $16.12 million, a figure that incorporates both new purchases and stock price changes.

What else to know

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: DHC: $72.35 million (15.8% of AUM) NYSE: RLJ: $71.39 million (15.6% of AUM) NYSE: INN: $44.45 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: DRH: $36.51 million (8.0% of AUM) NYSE: PK: $33.08 million (7.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, VRE shares were priced at $16.84, up 7.6% over the past year. The stock underperformed the S&P 500 by 4.45 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $285.21 million Net income (TTM) $62.99 million Dividend yield 1.90% Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $16.84

Company snapshot

Veris Residential owns, operates, acquires, and develops Class A multifamily residential properties, with a focus on sustainability and community impact.

It operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT).

The REIT targets environmentally and socially conscious residents seeking premium, sustainable living spaces in urban and suburban markets.

Veris Residential is a real estate investment trust specializing in high-quality, sustainable multifamily properties. The company leverages a disciplined, ESG-focused strategy to create value for shareholders while meeting the evolving demands of modern residents. Its experienced management team and strong governance support a competitive position in the residential REIT sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Capital is consolidating inside the residential REIT space, and that shift tells you more than the headline number ever could. This latest purchase lifts Veris Residential deeper into a portfolio already concentrated in lodging and housing names, alongside names like RLJ Lodging Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust. That clustering is not accidental. It reflects a view that income-producing real assets can stabilize returns while broader equities stretch valuations.



Veris operates Class A multifamily properties, targeting premium renters in urban and suburban markets. In its most recent quarterly update, the company reported net income per share of $0.80, compared to a loss of $0.10 last year. Still, the company's stock has lagged the broader market, and people are noticing. Earlier this month, JPMorgan's Anthony Paolone noted that the company has been the subject of activist investor efforts, including a letter from Erez Asset Management in December that urged the company to review strategic alternatives, such as a sale. “We do think its underlying asset value is north of where the current stock price is, making it a candidate for a sale,” Paolone wrote.



It’s unclear what that might mean for Veris, but for now, investors should note that when a fund already heavy in REIT exposure increases its stake, it signals some sort of conviction. Those considering Veris should watch for a response, while keeping in mind that factors like occupancy trends, balance sheet flexibility, and same property NOI growth are the next real signals of value creation.

Should you buy stock in Veris Residential right now?

Before you buy stock in Veris Residential, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Veris Residential wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 19, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Park Hotels & Resorts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.