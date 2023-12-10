17 Frugal Reminders To Tell Yourself Each Week

Living frugally can be one of the most powerful ways to take control of your finances. Being mindful and intentional with all your spending is key to achieving financial stability, but it doesn’t have to mean living without life’s comforts. You can be sure each dollar will go further with just a bit of effort and discipline.

To help keep you on track, we’ve put together 17 frugal reminders you should tell yourself each week. Some of these principles can be easy to forget but can make a difference in how much you can save over time. You don’t have to do all of these habits to be frugal but choose a few that resonate most with you and stick with them.

Keep an Inventory of Unused Food

Check your fridge, freezer and pantry weekly to see what food items are expiring soon. Then, plan your weekly breakfasts, lunches and dinners around those food items. This will help prevent food waste, thus saving you money. Some websites even let you input random food items and will provide you with recipes that use those ingredients.

“Conduct a weekly inventory of the fruits and vegetables in your refrigerator, focusing on items approaching spoilage,” said Stephen Gagnon, founder of Scourweb. “Design your weekly meal plan around utilizing these perishables, reducing food waste, and optimizing your grocery budget.”

Check for Expiring Coupons

Before you go shopping, check for expiring coupons. These could be printed coupons or digital coupons through your grocery store app. If coupons are expiring, plan your meals around these products.

Gagnon said, “Coupons often have limited validity, and overlooking this detail can result in missed savings opportunities. Take a few minutes each week to sift through your coupons, digital or paper, and prioritize using those set to expire soon.”

Keep Unused Gift Cards in Your Wallet

Gift cards can easily be forgotten about when you stick them in a drawer. Instead, keep unused gift cards in your wallet so you are more likely to use them when you’re at a store or restaurant.

Thrift First

Before you buy something new, see if you can get it used or second-hand. Thrifting items can save you money and is good for sustainability. Try looking online, at thrift stores or garage sales, or ask friends or neighbors if they have the item you’re searching for.

Opt for Generic Brands

Choosing generic or store-brand items over name-brand can save you money when shopping at the grocery store or drugstore. Most generics use identical ingredients to their name brand counterparts.

Check Receipts

When you make a purchase, you grab the receipt, and it usually ends up in the trash without a glance. However, this could be costing you money.

“The majority of us dislike reading lengthy receipts when we shop for groceries,” says Harrison Tang, CEO and co-founder of Spokeo. “It is a good idea to review these receipts, though, as occasionally the store will make an error and charge you for more items than you actually purchased.”

Hang Dry Your Clothes

Instead of drying your clothes in the dryer, hang them to dry on a clothesline or drying rack. This will save you money on your electric or gas bill. Plus, it will prolong the life of your clothes, so you don’t have to replace them as frequently.

Eat Out Less

Eating out can be a major expense for some people. You can save a lot of money (and eat healthier) by cooking your meals at home instead.

Bring Your Lunch To Work

Similar to eating dinner out less frequently, you can save money by bringing your lunch to work instead of grabbing something you’ll have to pay for.

Borrow Books Instead of Buying

Your local library has a great selection of online and in-person books. If you are an avid reader, you can save a lot of money by borrowing books for free instead of buying them.

Use Less of Everything

Using less of your daily items like toothpaste, shampoo and soap can make the items last longer and save you money. This may sound like it won’t make a big difference, but small amounts can add up.

For example, if you frequently use two pumps of soap when washing your hands, try using just one. The soap will last longer, and your hands will still get clean.

Turn Off the Lights and Electronics

When you aren’t using lights or electronics, turn them off to save on your electricity bill.

Adjust the Thermostat

Program your thermostat to a higher temperature in the summer and a lower temperature in the winter when you aren’t home. If your house will be empty for several hours during the day, you don’t need the house to be at the perfect temperature.

If you have extra money in your budget, consider adding a smart thermostat to your home. These will help you set the ideal temperature based on your habits, resulting in less money spent on your heating and cooling.

Cook in Bulk

Cooking in bulk can save you time and money. When making a recipe, double or triple it to have leftovers. You can also freeze the extras so your family will have additional meals in the future.

Be a Part-time Vegetarian

The cost of food, including meat, has been increasing consistently due to inflation. Instead of buying expensive meat, try protein-rich vegetarian alternatives like beans, tofu, eggs and nuts. Eating less meat can also be better for the environment.

Don’t Store Your Credit Card Online

Most online retailers will allow you to save your credit card information for faster checkout. They do this because they know you are more likely to buy something again if you don’t have to get up and find your credit card.

Not saving your card information will make you less tempted to impulse buy and helps protect your accounts from fraud.

Make Coffee at Home

Buying coffee while you’re out can easily cost you a few dollars or more these days. If you do this every day, it can start adding up quickly. Instead of your morning Starbucks runs, make your coffee at home to save money (and probably calories).

