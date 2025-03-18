17 Education & Technology Group Inc. to Report Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 25, 2025

17EdTech will announce Q4 financial results on March 25, 2025, followed by a preregisteredearnings call

Quiver AI Summary

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ), a prominent education technology firm in China, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, on March 25, 2025, before U.S. markets open. Following the release, management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 a.m. ET, which requires preregistration for participants to receive the call details. The company specializes in providing smart classroom solutions and personalized learning products aimed at enhancing educational efficiency through data-driven approaches in Chinese schools and homes. A live and archived webcast of the call will be accessible online.

Potential Positives

Announcement of unaudited financial results for 2024 signals transparency and provides investors with timely information regarding the company's performance.

Scheduledearnings conference callallows for direct communication with management, fostering investor engagement and confidence.

Company's focus on providing smart in-school classroom solutions and personalized learning products indicates a commitment to innovation and enhancing educational outcomes in China.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide sufficient details about financial performance may raise concerns among investors regarding transparency and accountability.

Requiring preregistration for theearnings callmight limit access for some investors and analysts, potentially affecting engagement and participation.

The lack of information on key financial metrics or performance indicators ahead of the earnings release could lead to increased speculation and uncertainty in the market.

FAQ

When will 17EdTech report its financial results?

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will report its financial results on March 25, 2025, prior to U.S. market opening.

What time is theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill take place at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 25, 2025.

How can participants join the conference call?

Participants must preregister online to receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available at https://ir.17zuoye.com/.

Who should I contact for investor inquiries?

For investor inquiries, contact Ms. Lara Zhao at ir@17zuoye.com.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on March 25, 2025, prior to the opening of U.S. markets.





The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callon Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Beijing time).





Please note that all participants will need to preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.







Conference Call Preregistration







Please note that all participants need to pre-register for the conference call by navigating to



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI45159210a51645e393c476d916c740ca



.





Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email containing participant dial-in numbers, and PIN number. To join the conference call, please dial the number you receive, enter the PIN number, and you will be joined to the conference call instantly.





Additional, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at



https://ir.17zuoye.com/



.







About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.







17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading education technology company in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. Leveraging its extensive knowledge and expertise obtained from in-school business over the past decade, the Company provides teaching and learning SaaS offerings to facilitate the digital transformation and upgrade at Chinese schools, with a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of core teaching and learning scenarios such as homework assignments and in-class teaching. The Company also provides a personalized self-directed learning product to Chinese families. The product utilizes the Company’s technology and data insights to provide personalized and targeted learning and exercise content that is aimed at improving students’ learning efficiency.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









17 Education & Technology Group Inc.







Ms. Lara Zhao





E-mail:



ir@17zuoye.com





