17 Education & Technology Group Inc. to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on June 10, 2025

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ), a prominent education technology company in China, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on June 10, 2025, after U.S. market hours. The company's management will host an earnings conference call on the same day at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which requires preregistration for dial-in details. 17EdTech focuses on providing smart classroom solutions to enhance teaching and learning experiences in Chinese schools, offering both SaaS solutions and personalized learning products aimed at improving students' efficiency and effectiveness in their education. The company has leveraged its decade-long experience in the sector to drive digital transformation in education.

BEIJING, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on June 10, 2025, after the close of U.S. markets.





The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callon Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing time).





Please note that all participants will need to preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.







Conference Call Preregistration







Please note that all participants need to pre-register for the conference call by navigating to



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI277db22a8da04943b6fd8d3d4d73eb43



.





Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email containing participant dial-in numbers, and PIN number. To join the conference call, please dial the number you receive, enter the PIN number, and you will be joined to the conference call instantly.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at



https://ir.17zuoye.com/



.







About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.







17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading education technology company in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. Leveraging its extensive knowledge and expertise obtained from in-school business over the past decade, the Company provides teaching and learning SaaS offerings to facilitate the digital transformation and upgrade at Chinese schools, with a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of core teaching and learning scenarios such as homework assignments and in-class teaching. The Company also provides a personalized self-directed learning product to Chinese families. The product utilizes the Company’s technology and data insights to provide personalized and targeted learning and exercise content that is aimed at improving students’ learning efficiency.











