17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

17EdTech filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, available online, providing insights into its financial performance.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ), a prominent education technology company in China, announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F, which includes audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the SEC on April 25, 2025. This report is available on the company's investor relations website and the SEC's website. The company offers free hard copies of the report to shareholders and ADS holders upon request. 17EdTech focuses on enhancing classroom solutions through data-driven teaching and personalized learning, leveraging its extensive knowledge from a decade of in-school business to aid the digital transformation in Chinese education.

Potential Positives

The filing of the annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, which can enhance investor confidence.

Providing free hard copies of the annual report and audited financial statements to shareholders and ADS holders shows a commitment to shareholder engagement and ensures that stakeholders have access to important information.

The emphasis on data-driven teaching and learning solutions highlights the company's innovative approach and leadership in the education technology sector, which can attract potential customers and investors.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not include any details about the financial performance or specific metrics that could signal financial health, which may raise concerns among investors.

The absence of information regarding future guidance or strategic plans after filing the annual report may lead to uncertainty about the company's direction and growth prospects.

There is no mention of any challenges or risks faced by the company, which could create skepticism about transparency and accountability among stakeholders.

FAQ

When did 17 Education & Technology Group file its annual report?

17 Education & Technology Group filed its annual report on Form 20-F on April 25, 2025.

Where can I access the annual report for 2024?

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website or the SEC's website.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy by emailing ir@17zuoye.com.

What services does 17 Education & Technology Group provide?

The company offers smart classroom solutions and SaaS products for teaching and learning in Chinese schools.

Who is the contact person for investor inquiries?

The contact person for investor inquiries is Ms. Lara Zhao, the Investor Relations Manager.

$YQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $YQ stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BEIJING, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 25, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.17zuoye.com as well as on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.





The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@17zuoye.com.







About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.







17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading education technology company in China, offering smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. Leveraging its extensive knowledge and expertise obtained from in-school business over the past decade, the Company provides teaching and learning SaaS offerings to facilitate the digital transformation and upgrade at Chinese schools, with a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of core teaching and learning scenarios such as homework assignments and in-class teaching. The product utilizes the Company’s technology and data insights to provide personalized and targeted learning and exercise content that is aimed at improving students’ learning efficiency.







17 Education & Technology Group Inc.







Ms. Lara Zhao





Investor Relations Manager





ir@17zuoye.com





