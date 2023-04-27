17 Cities Where Home Prices Have Barely Budged Over the Past Year

On average, home prices in the U.S. have increased by 8.7% over the past year, but in several major cities, home prices have stayed largely the same -- or even decreased -- from 2022 until now.

In these 17 cities identified by Home Bay -- four of which are in California -- home prices have barely budged over the past year, with changes of less than 5%. See where home values have been holding steady.

17. New York

Typical home value in 2022: $544,987

$544,987 Typical home value in 2023: $571,129

$571,129 % increase: 4.8%

16. Chicago

Typical home value in 2022: $274,435

$274,435 Typical home value in 2023: $286,791

$286,791 % increase: 4.5%

15. Las Vegas

14. Baltimore

Typical home value in 2022: $334,715

$334,715 Typical home value in 2023: $349,200

$349,200 % increase: 4.3%

13. Los Angeles

Typical home value in 2023: $824,093

$824,093 Typical home value in 2022: $855,850

$855,850 % increase: 3.9%

12. Austin, Texas

Typical home value in 2022: $464,601

$464,601 Typical home value in 2023: $481,738

$481,738 % increase: 3.7%

11. Phoenix

Typical home value in 2022: $418,967

$418,967 Typical home value in 2023: $433,926

$433,926 % increase: 3.6%

10. Washington, D.C.

Typical home value in 2022: $504,539

$504,539 Typical home value in 2023: $521,307

$521,307 % increase: 3.3%

9. Minneapolis

Typical home value in 2022: $337,843

$337,843 Typical home value in 2023: $348,727

$348,727 % increase: 3.2%

8. San Jose, California

Typical home value in 2022: $1,343,798

$1,343,798 Typical home value in 2023: $1,385,816

$1,385,816 % increase: 3.1%

7. Seattle

Typical home value in 2022: $670,668

$670,668 Typical home value in 2023: $689,866

$689,866 % increase: 2.9%

6. Denver

Typical home value in 2022: $556,083

$556,083 Typical home value in 2023: $570,262

$570,262 % increase: 2.6%

5. Salt Lake City

Typical home value in 2022: $510,876

$510,876 Typical home value in 2023: $523,590

$523,590 % increase: 2.5%

4. Portland, Oregon

Typical home value in 2022: $513,434

$513,434 Typical home value in 2023: $524,593

$524,593 % increase: 2.0%

3. Sacramento, California

Typical home value in 2022: $539,913

$539,913 Typical home value in 2023: $543,529

$543,529 % increase: 0.7%

2. New Orleans

Typical home value in 2022: $238,291

$238,291 Typical home value in 2023: $237,942

$237,942 % increase: -0.2%

1. San Francisco

Typical home value in 2023: $1,113,873

$1,113,873 Typical home value in 2022: $1,096,477

$1,096,477 % increase: -2%

All data is sourced from Home Bay and is accurate as of March 27, 2023.

