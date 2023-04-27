17 Cities Where Home Prices Have Barely Budged Over the Past Year

On average, home prices in the U.S. have increased by 8.7% over the past year, but in several major cities, home prices have stayed largely the same -- or even decreased -- from 2022 until now.
In these 17 cities identified by Home Bay -- four of which are in California -- home prices have barely budged over the past year, with changes of less than 5%. See where home values have been holding steady.
17. New York
- Typical home value in 2022: $544,987
- Typical home value in 2023: $571,129
- % increase: 4.8%
16. Chicago
- Typical home value in 2022: $274,435
- Typical home value in 2023: $286,791
- % increase: 4.5%
15. Las Vegas
14. Baltimore
- Typical home value in 2022: $334,715
- Typical home value in 2023: $349,200
- % increase: 4.3%
13. Los Angeles
- Typical home value in 2023: $824,093
- Typical home value in 2022: $855,850
- % increase: 3.9%
12. Austin, Texas
- Typical home value in 2022: $464,601
- Typical home value in 2023: $481,738
- % increase: 3.7%
11. Phoenix
- Typical home value in 2022: $418,967
- Typical home value in 2023: $433,926
- % increase: 3.6%
10. Washington, D.C.
- Typical home value in 2022: $504,539
- Typical home value in 2023: $521,307
- % increase: 3.3%
9. Minneapolis
- Typical home value in 2022: $337,843
- Typical home value in 2023: $348,727
- % increase: 3.2%
8. San Jose, California
- Typical home value in 2022: $1,343,798
- Typical home value in 2023: $1,385,816
- % increase: 3.1%
7. Seattle
- Typical home value in 2022: $670,668
- Typical home value in 2023: $689,866
- % increase: 2.9%
6. Denver
- Typical home value in 2022: $556,083
- Typical home value in 2023: $570,262
- % increase: 2.6%
5. Salt Lake City
- Typical home value in 2022: $510,876
- Typical home value in 2023: $523,590
- % increase: 2.5%
4. Portland, Oregon
- Typical home value in 2022: $513,434
- Typical home value in 2023: $524,593
- % increase: 2.0%
3. Sacramento, California
- Typical home value in 2022: $539,913
- Typical home value in 2023: $543,529
- % increase: 0.7%
2. New Orleans
- Typical home value in 2022: $238,291
- Typical home value in 2023: $237,942
- % increase: -0.2%
1. San Francisco
- Typical home value in 2023: $1,113,873
- Typical home value in 2022: $1,096,477
- % increase: -2%
All data is sourced from Home Bay and is accurate as of March 27, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 17 Cities Where Home Prices Have Barely Budged Over the Past Year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.