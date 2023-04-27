News & Insights

Personal Finance

17 Cities Where Home Prices Have Barely Budged Over the Past Year

April 27, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

On average, home prices in the U.S. have increased by 8.7% over the past year, but in several major cities, home prices have stayed largely the same -- or even decreased -- from 2022 until now.

Find Out: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida
See: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

In these 17 cities identified by Home Bay -- four of which are in California -- home prices have barely budged over the past year, with changes of less than 5%. See where home values have been holding steady.

Traffic on Brooklyn Bridge at sunset with Manhattan skyline in the background (New York, USA).

17. New York

  • Typical home value in 2022: $544,987
  • Typical home value in 2023: $571,129
  • % increase: 4.8%

Check Out: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Good To Know: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Cloud Gate (The Bean)

16. Chicago

  • Typical home value in 2022: $274,435
  • Typical home value in 2023: $286,791
  • % increase: 4.5%

Find Out: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Las Vegas, USA - July 25, 2017: Aerial view of Las Vegas strip at night in Nevada.

15. Las Vegas

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

14. Baltimore

  • Typical home value in 2022: $334,715
  • Typical home value in 2023: $349,200
  • % increase: 4.3%
Los Angeles California Skyline Palm Trees

13. Los Angeles

  • Typical home value in 2023: $824,093
  • Typical home value in 2022: $855,850
  • % increase: 3.9%

Important: Mortgages for Homebuyers with Good Credit To Cost More Starting May 1 -- High-Risk Buyers Will Pay Less

Downtown Austin skyline during Autumn with beautiful lake reflections and a deep blue sky with cloud.

12. Austin, Texas

  • Typical home value in 2022: $464,601
  • Typical home value in 2023: $481,738
  • % increase: 3.7%
Phoenix midtown skyline with a Saguaro Cactus and other desert scenery in the foreground.

11. Phoenix

  • Typical home value in 2022: $418,967
  • Typical home value in 2023: $433,926
  • % increase: 3.6%
Washington Monument in Washington DC surrounded by flowering Japanese cherry blossom trees in spring on the Tidal Basin.

10. Washington, D.C.

  • Typical home value in 2022: $504,539
  • Typical home value in 2023: $521,307
  • % increase: 3.3%

See: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret

Minneapolis skyline

9. Minneapolis

  • Typical home value in 2022: $337,843
  • Typical home value in 2023: $348,727
  • % increase: 3.2%
Downtown San Jose skyline with palm trees at night.

8. San Jose, California

  • Typical home value in 2022: $1,343,798
  • Typical home value in 2023: $1,385,816
  • % increase: 3.1%
Building Exterior, City, City Life, Color Image, Fog, Horizontal, Mist, Pacific Northwest, Panoramic, Photography, Public Building, Seattle, Skyline, Skyscraper, Space Needle, Travel Destinations, USA, Urban Scene, Washington State

7. Seattle

  • Typical home value in 2022: $670,668
  • Typical home value in 2023: $689,866
  • % increase: 2.9%

Find Out: Why Nobody Is Buying Vacation Homes Anymore

Photography of the Denver Skyline at Sunset with snowy winter peaks in distance.

6. Denver

  • Typical home value in 2022: $556,083
  • Typical home value in 2023: $570,262
  • % increase: 2.6%
Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

5. Salt Lake City

  • Typical home value in 2022: $510,876
  • Typical home value in 2023: $523,590
  • % increase: 2.5%
Hawthorne bridge on Willamette river with cityscape and skyline in portland - Image.

4. Portland, Oregon

  • Typical home value in 2022: $513,434
  • Typical home value in 2023: $524,593
  • % increase: 2.0%

Check Out: 5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

Downtown Sacramento skyline with the Sacramento River and the historic Delta King riverboat in the foreground and puffy white clouds and a deep blue sky in the background.

3. Sacramento, California

  • Typical home value in 2022: $539,913
  • Typical home value in 2023: $543,529
  • % increase: 0.7%
Bourbon Street

2. New Orleans

  • Typical home value in 2022: $238,291
  • Typical home value in 2023: $237,942
  • % increase: -0.2%
San Francisco, USA - May 10, 2016: San Francisco USA panoramic view of upper apartment buildings towards downtown on a sunny day.

1. San Francisco

  • Typical home value in 2023: $1,113,873
  • Typical home value in 2022: $1,096,477
  • % increase: -2%

More From GOBankingRates

All data is sourced from Home Bay and is accurate as of March 27, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 17 Cities Where Home Prices Have Barely Budged Over the Past Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.