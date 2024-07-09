17 Analysts Have This To Say About Zeta Global Holdings

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.91, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 23.13% increase from the previous average price target of $16.17.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Zeta Global Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Announces Outperform $20.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Raises Buy $33.00 $21.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $18.50 $15.50 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $18.00 $17.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $22.00 $15.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $18.00 $15.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $17.00 $13.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Maintains Buy $21.00 - Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $18.00 $14.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $18.00 $13.00

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Key Indicators: Zeta Global Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zeta Global Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.7% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zeta Global Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -21.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zeta Global Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.96, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

