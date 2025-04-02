17 Analysts Have This To Say About eBay

Ratings for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) were provided by 17 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 8 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $68.0, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.71% from the previous average price target of $64.94.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive eBay is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $64.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $65.00 $60.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $63.00 $59.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $63.00 $64.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $72.00 $64.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $71.00 $72.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $61.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $58.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $72.00 $66.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $59.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $59.00 $62.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $72.00 $70.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $75.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of eBay's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About eBay

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $75 billion in 2024 gross merchandise volume rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. It generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2024. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

eBay's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, eBay showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.66% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: eBay's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: eBay's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.52. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

