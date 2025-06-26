17 Analysts Have This To Say About ConocoPhillips

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $113.18, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. A decline of 7.23% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ConocoPhillips by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $117.00 $113.00 Alastair Syme Citigroup Lowers Buy $115.00 $140.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $115.00 $120.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $106.00 $107.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $109.00 $103.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $113.00 $116.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $107.00 $114.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $125.00 $127.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $114.00 $120.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $118.00 $116.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $107.00 $138.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $120.00 $135.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $111.00 $116.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $116.00 $131.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $120.00 $133.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $95.00 $115.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $116.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ConocoPhillips's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ConocoPhillips's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ConocoPhillips analyst ratings.

Get to Know ConocoPhillips Better

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2024, it produced 2.0 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 were 7.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Financial Insights: ConocoPhillips

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ConocoPhillips's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COP

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for COP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.