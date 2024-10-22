17 Analysts Have This To Say About Coherent

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on Coherent (NYSE:COHR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 9 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Coherent, presenting an average target of $86.18, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has increased by 18.72% from the previous average price target of $72.59.

The perception of Coherent by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $105.00 $84.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral $86.00 $86.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $120.00 $84.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $90.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $90.00 $65.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $50.00 $45.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $85.00 $72.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $86.00 $78.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $84.00 $76.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $58.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $84.00 $72.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $66.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $75.00 $68.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00

Get to Know Coherent Better

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Coherent's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Coherent showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.07% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -6.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coherent's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.51% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coherent's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Coherent's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

