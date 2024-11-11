17 Analysts Assess Intercontinental Exchange: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $179.65, along with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $154.00. Marking an increase of 4.57%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $171.80.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Intercontinental Exchange. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $163.00 $160.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $173.00 $179.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $160.00 $169.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $188.00 $171.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $174.00 $160.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Maintains Outperform $185.00 $185.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $170.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $179.00 $167.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $185.00 $174.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $168.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $185.00 $171.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Announces Outperform $200.00 - Bill Katz TD Cowen Announces Buy $182.00 - Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $171.00 $151.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $154.00 $152.00

Delving into Intercontinental Exchange's Background

Intercontinental Exchange is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provides ancillary data products. Though the company is probably best known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, which it acquired in 2013, ICE operates a large derivatives exchange, too. The company's largest commodity futures product is the ICE Brent crude futures contract. In addition to the exchanges business, which is about 54% of net revenue, Intercontinental Exchange has used a series of acquisitions to create its mortgage technology business (22% of net revenue) and fixed-income and data services segment (24% of net revenue).

Understanding the Numbers: Intercontinental Exchange's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Intercontinental Exchange's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.66%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intercontinental Exchange's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intercontinental Exchange's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.79. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

