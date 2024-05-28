17 Analysts Assess Five Below: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 17 analysts have published ratings on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $207.41, a high estimate of $245.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.29%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Five Below by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $176.00 $204.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $180.00 $180.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $170.00 $215.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $225.00 $230.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Lowers Accumulate $200.00 $210.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Lowers Overweight $214.00 $225.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $204.00 $214.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $187.00 $195.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $210.00 $225.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $245.00 $270.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $230.00 $240.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Buy $215.00 $225.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $200.00 Matthew Korn JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $215.00 $222.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $220.00 $230.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Announces Buy $225.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $230.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Five Below. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Five Below's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Five Below's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Five Below analyst ratings.

About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Five Below

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Five Below displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Five Below's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five Below's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Five Below's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.1.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FIVE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Keybanc Upgrades Sector Weight Overweight Jan 2022 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FIVE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.