17 Analysts Assess Coty: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 17 analysts have published ratings on Coty (NYSE:COTY) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 8 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 2 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 2 3 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Coty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $7.32, accompanied by a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $4.50. This current average has decreased by 16.44% from the previous average price target of $8.76.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Coty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $5.00 $8.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $6.00 Olivia Tong B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $4.50 $9.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $4.50 $5.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $6.50 $8.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $7.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $5.00 $6.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Buy $8.00 $7.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $8.00 $9.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $13.00 $13.00 Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $10.00 $15.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $8.00 $10.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $9.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Buy $12.00 $12.50 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $8.00 $8.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coty compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Coty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Coty's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coty analyst ratings.

Get to Know Coty Better

Coty is a global beauty maker that focuses on fragrance (59% of sales) and color cosmetics (28%), with limited exposure to skincare (5%) and body care (8%). For the fragrance business, Coty licenses luxury and high-end brands including Gucci, Burberry, Hugo Boss, Davidoff, and Calvin Klein, while its consumer cosmetics business focuses on acquired mass brands such as CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Bourjois. It also collaborates with social media celebrities Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to launch makeup products bearing their names. By region, Coty generates close to 44% of sales from Europe, 42% from the Americas, and 14% from Asia-Pacific. German investment firm JAB is a controlling shareholder, with a 53% stake.

Coty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Coty's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Coty's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -31.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coty's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Coty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.15.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COTY

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for COTY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.