17 Analysts Assess ConocoPhillips: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 12 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 6 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $113.71, along with a high estimate of $126.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average has decreased by 7.02% from the previous average price target of $122.29.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ConocoPhillips. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $115.00 $120.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $106.00 $107.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $109.00 $103.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $113.00 $116.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $107.00 $114.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $125.00 $127.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $114.00 $120.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $118.00 $116.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $107.00 $138.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $120.00 $135.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $111.00 $116.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $116.00 $131.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $120.00 $133.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $95.00 $115.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $116.00 $130.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $126.00 $131.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $115.00 $127.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ConocoPhillips's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of ConocoPhillips's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ConocoPhillips analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2024, it produced 2.0 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 were 7.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

ConocoPhillips's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, ConocoPhillips showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.27% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: ConocoPhillips's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COP

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for COP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.