17 Analysts Assess Builders FirstSource: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $199.65, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $178.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.1% increase from the previous average price target of $197.47.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Builders FirstSource. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $211.00 $182.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Raises Buy $230.00 $190.00 Rafe Jasrosich B of A Securities Raises Neutral $198.00 $165.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $225.00 $205.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $165.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $205.00 $190.00 Collin Verron Jefferies Lowers Buy $185.00 $205.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $195.00 $217.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $190.00 $230.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Lowers Buy $200.00 $220.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $182.00 $188.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $187.00 $197.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $178.00 $193.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $190.00 $185.00 Rafe Jasrosich B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $180.00 $183.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $230.00 $242.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $188.00 $200.00

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Builders FirstSource's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.6%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Builders FirstSource's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.72%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Builders FirstSource's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 3.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Builders FirstSource's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

