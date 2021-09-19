16%of this Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Griffon Corporation's (NYSE:GFF ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Griffon

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP, Seth Kaplan, sold US$982k worth of shares at a price of US$24.36 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$23.89. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Seth Kaplan was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$120k for 6.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 60.00k shares, for US$1.5m. Seth Kaplan sold a total of 60.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$24.31. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GFF Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of Griffon

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Griffon insiders own 7.8% of the company, worth about US$105m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Griffon Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Griffon, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Griffon.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

