16%of this Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at Aterian, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATER ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Aterian Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Revenue Officer, Tomer Pascal, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$834k worth of shares at a price of US$14.68 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$4.53. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Tomer Pascal was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.95k shares for US$49k. But they sold 56.82k shares for US$834k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:ATER Insider Trading Volume December 25th 2021

Does Aterian Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Aterian insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aterian Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Aterian insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Aterian in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aterian. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Aterian you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

