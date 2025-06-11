168K Reasons To Be Bullish On ICF International Stock

A significant insider buy by Randall Mehl, Board Member at ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), was executed on June 10, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of ICF International. The total transaction amounted to $168,800.

During Wednesday's morning session, ICF International shares up by 0.2%, currently priced at $85.87.

Unveiling the Story Behind ICF International

ICF International Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. Its services support clients that operate in four key markets that include Energy, Environment, Infrastructure and Disaster Recovery; Health and Social Programs and Security and Other Civilian & Commercial. The Company's majority clients are United States federal government departments and agencies. It operates in a single segment, which is providing professional services.

Understanding the Numbers: ICF International's Finances

Revenue Growth: ICF International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 37.96% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): ICF International's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.45.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, ICF International adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 14.73 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.8 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 10.42, ICF International's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of ICF International's Insider Trades.

