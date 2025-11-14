16.6% of FXG Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG) shows an impressive 16.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), which makes up 4.36% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,469,191 worth of TAP, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TAP:
TAP — last trade: $46.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2025
|David S. Coors
|Director
|2,245
|$44.47
|$99,824
|11/10/2025
|Andrew Thomas Molson
|Director
|7,500
|$46.79
|$350,924
And Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), the #15 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,877,922 worth of FLO, which represents approximately 2.99% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLO is detailed in the table below:
FLO — last trade: $11.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/27/2025
|Thomas Caldecot Chubb III
|Director
|3,000
|$16.88
|$50,640
|05/27/2025
|William Jameson McFadden
|Director
|3,000
|$16.92
|$50,760
|05/27/2025
|George E. Deese
|Director
|6,000
|$16.84
|$101,039
