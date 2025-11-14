16.6% of FXG Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG) shows an impressive 16.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), which makes up 4.36% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,469,191 worth of TAP, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TAP:

TAP — last trade: $46.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2025 David S. Coors Director 2,245 $44.47 $99,824 11/10/2025 Andrew Thomas Molson Director 7,500 $46.79 $350,924

And Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), the #15 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXG), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,877,922 worth of FLO, which represents approximately 2.99% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLO is detailed in the table below:

FLO — last trade: $11.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/27/2025 Thomas Caldecot Chubb III Director 3,000 $16.88 $50,640 05/27/2025 William Jameson McFadden Director 3,000 $16.92 $50,760 05/27/2025 George E. Deese Director 6,000 $16.84 $101,039

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 OXSQ Options Chain

 HABT shares outstanding history

 UA shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.