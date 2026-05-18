1607 Capital Trims Its QQQX Stake by $4.9 Million -- Signal or Just Rebalancing?

Key Points

1607 Capital Partners reduced its QQQX position by 177,852 shares during Q1 2026, with an estimated transaction value of $4.9 million.

After the sale, the fund held 335,968 shares valued at $9.0 million at quarter-end.

QQQX now represents 0.65% of 1607's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM), down from 1.0% the prior quarter, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC, sold 177,852 shares of the Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $4.9 million, based on the quarter’s average closing price. The fund's QQQX position was valued at $9.0 million at quarter-end, down $5.7 million from the previous period -- a change driven by both the sale and share price movement.

What else to know

Following the sale, QQQX comprised 0.65% of 13F reportable AUM, down from 1.0% in the prior quarter.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: FEZ: $145.9 million (10.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: EUFN: $107.1 million (7.7% of AUM) NYSE: BBJP: $103.9 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSE: GOVT: $78.01million (5.6% of AUM) NYSE: EWL: $76.7 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, QQQX shares were trading at $30.33, up about 32% over the past year -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 7 percentage points.

Fund Overview

Metric Value AUM $1.5 billion Expense ratio 0.89% Distribution yield 8.11% 1-year return (as of 5/15/26) 31.95%

Fund Snapshot

The Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) is a closed-end fund that combines equity investments in large-cap U.S. companies with an active options overlay strategy designed to generate additional income.

Seeks to provide shareholders with both capital appreciation and a high level of current income, primarily through call options written against the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Targets income-oriented investors seeking exposure to large-cap technology and growth companies, with an 8.11% distribution yield (as of May 15, 2026).

Carries an expense ratio of 0.89% -- above average for index-linked products, reflecting the active options management layer.

What this transaction means for investors

At first glance, a nearly $5 million sale from a position that's up 32% over the past year might look like a red flag -- but context, as always, matters. For 1607 Capital Partners, which manages well over $1 billion in 13F-reportable assets, trimming a sub-1% position is almost certainly routine portfolio maintenance rather than a vote of no-confidence in QQQX or the Nasdaq 100.

QQQX's strong recent run -- outpacing the broader S&P 500 by roughly 7 percentage points -- is precisely the kind of performance that prompts institutional managers to rebalance. Profit-taking after a rally is one of the most common reasons institutional investors trim positions, and it keeps portfolio weightings in check without signaling a fundamental change in outlook.

For retail investors, QQQX occupies an interesting niche: it offers meaningful Nasdaq 100 exposure paired with a hefty 8.1% distribution yield, making it an appealing option for income-oriented investors who don't want to sacrifice growth potential entirely. The tradeoff -- common with covered call strategies -- is that the options overlay can cap upside during strong market rallies, which is worth keeping in mind if you're drawn in primarily by the yield. The fund's 0.89% expense ratio is higher than a plain-vanilla index ETF but reasonable given the active options management involved -- investors are essentially paying for the income-generation strategy, not just market exposure. It's also worth noting that as a closed-end fund, QQQX can trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value (NAV), so it's worth checking where shares are priced relative to NAV before buying in. That said, QQQX fits best for income-focused investors who already have growth covered elsewhere in their portfolio; for younger folks or investors who don't need current income, a straightforward Nasdaq 100 ETF will likely serve them better at a fraction of the cost.

In short, 1607's trim looks like a textbook portfolio rebalancing move, not a signal that something is wrong with the fund.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.