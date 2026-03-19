1607 Capital Partners Builds Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF as Bank Earnings Strengthen

Key Points

1607 Capital Partners, LLC increased EUFN position by 921,396 shares; estimated trade size was $32.01 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end stake value rose by $42.10 million, reflecting both additional purchases and price appreciation

Transaction represented a 2.18% expansion of fund’s reportable AUM

Post-trade, 1607 Capital Partners held 3,805,027 shares of EUFN valued at $141.13 million

This EUFN stake accounts for 9.62% of 13F assets, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC increased its holdings in iShares Trust - iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 921,396 shares during the fourth quarter. The fund’s quarter-end value in EUFN rose by $42.10 million, reflecting both new purchases and share price movement.

What else to know

The fund increased its EUFN stake, which now comprises 9.62% of its 13F reportable assets

Top holdings after this filing:

NYSEMKT:FEZ: $173.10 million (11.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:BBJP: $111.64 million (7.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:EWL: $89.59 million (6.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:GOVT: $73.94 million (5.0% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:BKLN: $61.00 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, EUFN shares were priced at $37.33, up 44.0% over the past year. The ETF outperformed the S&P 500 by 34.71 percentage points.

EUFN’s trailing twelve-month dividend yield is 3.55%; shares are 4.26% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 4.39 billion Dividend yield 3.50% Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $37.33 1-year total return 43.96%

ETF snapshot

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) provides targeted exposure to the financial sector across developed European markets, leveraging a market capitalization-weighted approach. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund and is listed on NASDAQ, offering investors exposure to European financials.

The fund tracks the performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index, investing at least 80% of assets in constituent securities and similar investments. Its portfolio is composed primarily of equities from the financial sector in developed European markets.

The fund's strategy enables investors to access a broad basket of leading European financial institutions through a single, liquid vehicle. EUFN's diversified holdings and attractive yield position it as a core satellite allocation for those seeking sector-specific international equity exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

European banks have moved from years of low interest rates to a period where higher rates have helped boost their net interest margins and earnings. The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF is closely linked to this trend because it focuses on large European banks whose profits depend on interest rates, lending, and credit conditions in the region.

Unlike broader international equity ETFs, EUFN is not diversified across sectors and instead focuses solely on European financials. Its returns depend more on central bank policy, bank balance sheet strength, and the sustainability of recent profitability than on general economic growth. The ETF’s strong one-year performance indicates that improved sentiment and valuation recovery have contributed to gains, in addition to earnings growth.

The main consideration for investors is whether the factors supporting bank profitability will continue. If interest rates stay high and credit quality remains stable, European banks could sustain strong earnings. Conversely, if central banks lower rates or credit conditions deteriorate, margin compression and higher loan losses may offset recent gains, making EUFN’s sector concentration both an opportunity and a risk.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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