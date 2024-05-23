160,000 Borrowers Receive $7.7 Billion in Latest Student Loan Forgiveness Round

The Biden Administration has announced yet another round of student loan forgiveness, this time canceling $7.7 billion in debt for 160,000 borrowers.

This latest wave of debt relief is aimed at public service workers, such as teachers or firefighters, and at borrowers enrolled in Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) or income-driven repayment (IDR) programs.

The move brings the total amount of student loan forgiveness under the Biden Administration to $167 billion for 4.75 million borrowers, or about 10% of federal student loan holders, according to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

“One out of every 10 federal student loan borrowers approved for debt relief means one out of every 10 borrowers now has financial breathing room and a burden lifted,” Cardona said in a statement.

The Biden Administration has been working to chip away at student loan debt since last summer, when the Supreme Court rejected a sweeping plan to eliminate $400 billion in student debt.

In early May, the White House announced $6.1 billion of debt forgiveness for 317,000 former students of a defunct chain of art colleges. Several weeks earlier, President Joe Biden unveiled a new initiative that could provide relief to millions of borrowers not already enrolled in loan forgiveness programs. That plan has yet to be finalized and may face legal challenges.

Who Is Eligible for This Round of Student Debt Relief?

This new round of student loan debt relief will affect eligible borrowers in these three categories:

Almost 67,000 borrowers will receive $5.2 billion through fixes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness, or PSLF, program. To qualify, you must have made 120 monthly payments and be working for an eligible employer.

More than 54,000 borrowers with smaller loans will receive $613 million in forgiveness through the SAVE program. If you borrowed $12,000 or less, you must have made at least 10 years of payments. All SAVE borrowers are eligible for forgiveness after 20 to 25 years of repayment history.

About 39,000 borrowers enrolled in IDR plans will receive $1.9 billion in debt forgiveness, thanks to adjustments that will give them credit for payments that should have counted toward loan forgiveness.

What Action Should Eligible Borrowers Take?

If you qualify, you don’t have to do anything. You will receive an email informing you that you have been approved for loan forgiveness. Notices have already started going out, according to the Education Department. The relief will be processed in the coming weeks.

