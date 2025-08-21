Up 160% in the Past Year, Is It Too Late to Invest in Archer Aviation Stock?

Key Points Archer's Midnight aircraft recently completed a 55-mile flight.

The company could obtain FAA approval for its aircraft as early as next year.

It has been securing orders and its backlog sits at around $6 billion.

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

Investing in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market can be an exciting opportunity. Companies making this type of aircraft can capitalize on significant long-term growth opportunities, in what could be the next big travel trend. But at the same time, hype can take over. Expectations can become inflated, and valuations may rise too quickly.

One scorching-hot eVTOL stock that is a prime example of that is Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR). As of the end of last week, Archer's stock has soared by 160% in just the past 12 months. With so much of a rally already taking place, and the stock's market cap now at over $6 billion, is it too late to invest in the business?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Archer's business could soon start to generate revenue

There's a lot of potential for eVTOLs to act as air taxis and ease traffic in busy cities. Archer's Midnight aircraft needs to first obtain certification from the FAA, and it is making good progress in that effort. On Monday, the company announced that the Midnight completed its longest flight yet -- 55 miles. It earned praise from United Airlines CFO Mike Leskinen while doing so. "I was impressed by how quiet the aircraft was," Leskinen said in a press release. United has been an early investor in Archer.

The progress is a good sign that Archer may be able to obtain certification in the near future, potentially by next year. While the company hasn't been generating any revenue thus far and is in the early stages of production (its goal is to produce two aircraft per month by the end of the year), it has been securing orders, with its order book totaling around $6 billion.

The big challenge with Archer's stock is determining its worth

Archer has a lot of potential to grow in value, but there's a significant caveat to consider, which is that the entire eVTOL market was worth just $2 billion in 2024, based on estimates from Grand View Research. While it's projected to be worth $28.6 billion by the end of the decade, that's by no means a sure thing.

Plus, Archer isn't alone in the eVTOL space as Joby Aviation will offer formidable competition, and its market cap is around $14 billion. These two companies alone are already at a combined $20 billion in market cap for an industry that's in such early stages of its growth. And I still have my doubts about just how popular eVTOL aircraft will be, and how practical they may be given the challenges air traffic controllers already deal with today, without air taxis flying around all over the place.

There are a lot of question marks around the industry's future growth that investors shouldn't take for granted. Even if you do believe air taxis are a sure thing and will be the next big trend in travel, then there's still the question about Archer's and Joby's already high valuations, and how much more upside can be attainable for those stocks.

Archer is a highly speculative stock

It may not be too late to invest in Archer simply because the industry is in its early stages. Instead, it may actually be too soon to buy shares of the company. I'd be interested to first see what kind of gross margin the company can achieve on its aircraft to get an idea of whether there can be a path to profitability. This is a capital-intensive business, and breaking even could be a big challenge. And demand is still a big question mark.

At this stage, there's a lot of speculation fueling eVTOL stocks, and that can make investing in Archer a risky proposition. Unless you can stomach that, you may be better off taking a wait-and-see approach with the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Archer Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Archer Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Archer Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,588!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.