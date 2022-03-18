Markets
EPD

16.6% of EINC Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (EINC) shows an impressive 16.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 4.78% of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,244,646 worth of EPD, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $24.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/20/2021 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 23,300 $21.41 $498,825
09/21/2021 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 1,000 $21.69 $21,690
11/16/2021 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $22.86 $228,632
12/28/2021 Carin Marcy Barth Director 5,000 $21.60 $108,000
02/02/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $23.72 $237,205
02/18/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 15,000 $23.76 $356,415

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EPD

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular