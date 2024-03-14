16.4% of KBWR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) shows an impressive 16.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), which makes up 2.30% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,292,866 worth of FFIN, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FFIN:

FFIN — last trade: $31.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/25/2023 April Kaye Bullock Anthony Director 5,000 $22.90 $114,500 10/24/2023 Johnny Trotter Director 3,500 $23.13 $80,955 10/25/2023 Murray Hamilton Edwards Director 900 $23.13 $20,818 10/25/2023 Michael B. Denny Director 800 $23.11 $18,488 10/25/2023 Johnny Trotter Director 1,000 $23.10 $23,100 11/03/2023 Robert Clark Nickles Jr. Director 674 $26.22 $17,672 11/16/2023 Michelle S. Hickox EVP/CFO 600 $26.25 $15,750 02/07/2024 Robert Clark Nickles Jr. Director 584 $30.47 $17,794

And Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), the #25 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,146,988 worth of HOMB, which represents approximately 2.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HOMB is detailed in the table below:

HOMB — last trade: $23.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/25/2023 Tracy French Centennial Bank CEO/President 5,000 $19.78 $98,880 02/05/2024 John W. Allison Chairman & CEO 20,000 $22.74 $454,824

