16.4% of KBWR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) shows an impressive 16.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), which makes up 2.30% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,292,866 worth of FFIN, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FFIN:
FFIN — last trade: $31.40 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/25/2023
|April Kaye Bullock Anthony
|Director
|5,000
|$22.90
|$114,500
|10/24/2023
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|3,500
|$23.13
|$80,955
|10/25/2023
|Murray Hamilton Edwards
|Director
|900
|$23.13
|$20,818
|10/25/2023
|Michael B. Denny
|Director
|800
|$23.11
|$18,488
|10/25/2023
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|1,000
|$23.10
|$23,100
|11/03/2023
|Robert Clark Nickles Jr.
|Director
|674
|$26.22
|$17,672
|11/16/2023
|Michelle S. Hickox
|EVP/CFO
|600
|$26.25
|$15,750
|02/07/2024
|Robert Clark Nickles Jr.
|Director
|584
|$30.47
|$17,794
And Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), the #25 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,146,988 worth of HOMB, which represents approximately 2.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HOMB is detailed in the table below:
HOMB — last trade: $23.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/25/2023
|Tracy French
|Centennial Bank CEO/President
|5,000
|$19.78
|$98,880
|02/05/2024
|John W. Allison
|Chairman & CEO
|20,000
|$22.74
|$454,824
