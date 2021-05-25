16.2% of VLUE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 16.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 6.93% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,146,968,405 worth of INTC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $56.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/25/2021
|Robert Holmes Swan
|CEO
|27,244
|$55.57
|$1,514,004
|01/26/2021
|George S. Davis
|Chief Financial Officer
|9,095
|$55.34
|$503,317
|05/04/2021
|Dion J. Weisler
|Director
|4,464
|$56.00
|$249,984
And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), the #2 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,055,622,567 worth of T, which represents approximately 6.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at T is detailed in the table below:
T — last trade: $29.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/19/2021
|John T. Stankey
|CEO & President
|34,614
|$28.81
|$997,227
|05/20/2021
|Pascal Desroches
|Sr. Exec VP and CFO
|19,976
|$29.52
|$589,629
|05/18/2021
|Stephen J. Luczo
|Director
|100,000
|$29.80
|$2,980,270
