16.2% of VLUE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 16.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 6.93% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,146,968,405 worth of INTC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $56.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/25/2021 Robert Holmes Swan CEO 27,244 $55.57 $1,514,004 01/26/2021 George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer 9,095 $55.34 $503,317 05/04/2021 Dion J. Weisler Director 4,464 $56.00 $249,984

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), the #2 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,055,622,567 worth of T, which represents approximately 6.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at T is detailed in the table below:

T — last trade: $29.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/19/2021 John T. Stankey CEO & President 34,614 $28.81 $997,227 05/20/2021 Pascal Desroches Sr. Exec VP and CFO 19,976 $29.52 $589,629 05/18/2021 Stephen J. Luczo Director 100,000 $29.80 $2,980,270

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.