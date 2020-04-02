Markets
16.2% of DIVB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO), which makes up 0.05% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,966 worth of MRO, making it the #307 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRO:

MRO — last trade: $3.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2020 Lee M. Tillman Chairman, President and CEO 47,500 $4.01 $190,657
03/16/2020 Lee M. Tillman Chairman, President and CEO 27,500 $4.00 $110,000
03/24/2020 Lee M. Tillman Chairman, President and CEO 56,600 $3.50 $197,987
03/31/2020 Patrick Wagner See Remarks 15,000 $3.31 $49,658

And Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS), the #328 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,639 worth of ADS, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADS is detailed in the table below:

ADS — last trade: $31.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/20/2020 Kenneth R. Jensen Director 6,630 $28.93 $191,817
03/20/2020 Robert A. Minicucci Director 10,000 $28.99 $289,853
03/19/2020 Laura Santillan SVP, Chief Acctg. Officer 3,000 $22.60 $67,800
03/20/2020 Bruce K. Anderson Director 10,000 $29.06 $290,600
03/23/2020 Sharen J. Turney Director 1,725 $30.16 $52,032
03/23/2020 Laurie Anne Tucker Director 4,000 $28.80 $115,220
03/23/2020 Roger H. Ballou Director 3,500 $29.14 $101,996

