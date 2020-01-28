16.1% of FXZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), which makes up 2.68% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,828,700 worth of TKR, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TKR:

TKR — last trade: $54.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/27/2019 John M. Timken Jr. Director 5,000 $38.04 $190,216 11/04/2019 Shelly Marie Chadwick Chief Accounting Officer 1,183 $52.28 $61,847

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.