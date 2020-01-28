16.1% of FXZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), which makes up 2.68% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,828,700 worth of TKR, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TKR:
TKR — last trade: $54.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/27/2019
|John M. Timken Jr.
|Director
|5,000
|$38.04
|$190,216
|11/04/2019
|Shelly Marie Chadwick
|Chief Accounting Officer
|1,183
|$52.28
|$61,847
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.