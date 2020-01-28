Markets
TKR

16.1% of FXZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), which makes up 2.68% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,828,700 worth of TKR, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TKR:

TKR — last trade: $54.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/27/2019 John M. Timken Jr. Director 5,000 $38.04 $190,216
11/04/2019 Shelly Marie Chadwick Chief Accounting Officer 1,183 $52.28 $61,847

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TKR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular