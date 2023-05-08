16.1% of FXO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO) shows an impressive 16.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), which makes up 1.86% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,616,229 worth of FCNCA, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCNCA:

FCNCA — last trade: $1003.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/30/2022 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 67 $791.98 $53,063 02/03/2023 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 1,020 $722.51 $736,960 02/22/2023 Eugene Flood Jr. Director 20 $729.18 $14,584 03/02/2023 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 70 $710.04 $49,703 03/07/2023 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 235 $650.00 $152,750 03/08/2023 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 73 $678.79 $49,552 03/09/2023 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 165 $650.00 $107,250

And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), the #13 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $15,811,908 worth of VIRT, which represents approximately 1.77% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VIRT is detailed in the table below:

VIRT — last trade: $17.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/07/2022 Joanne Minieri Director 4,000 $22.63 $90,512 05/04/2023 Douglas A. Cifu Chief Executive Officer 50,000 $16.85 $842,425

