16.1% of FXO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO) shows an impressive 16.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), which makes up 1.86% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,616,229 worth of FCNCA, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCNCA:
FCNCA — last trade: $1003.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/30/2022
|Craig L. Nix
|Chief Financial Officer
|67
|$791.98
|$53,063
|02/03/2023
|Frank B. Holding Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|1,020
|$722.51
|$736,960
|02/22/2023
|Eugene Flood Jr.
|Director
|20
|$729.18
|$14,584
|03/02/2023
|Craig L. Nix
|Chief Financial Officer
|70
|$710.04
|$49,703
|03/07/2023
|Frank B. Holding Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|235
|$650.00
|$152,750
|03/08/2023
|Craig L. Nix
|Chief Financial Officer
|73
|$678.79
|$49,552
|03/09/2023
|Frank B. Holding Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|165
|$650.00
|$107,250
And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), the #13 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $15,811,908 worth of VIRT, which represents approximately 1.77% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VIRT is detailed in the table below:
VIRT — last trade: $17.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2022
|Joanne Minieri
|Director
|4,000
|$22.63
|$90,512
|05/04/2023
|Douglas A. Cifu
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,000
|$16.85
|$842,425
