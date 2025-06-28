Personal Finance

16 Ways To Stop Wasting Your Money and Build Wealth, According to Rachel Cruze

June 28, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

One of the biggest obstacles to building wealth is overspending. Luckily, there are plenty of tips and tricks that can help you stop throwing money away on unnecessary purchases and save and invest in your financial future. 

See More: We’re a Family of 5 Living on One Salary — Here’s Our Monthly Budget

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Money expert Rachel Cruze recently shared on YouTube her best practices to manage your spending. Here’s what you need to do if you’re working to grow your wealth.

Thoughtful Indian or Arab student/freelancer on sofa, studying remotely with laptop, thinking.

Identify Your Spending Tendencies

Who are you when it comes to spending money? Cruze uses the example that some people are natural spenders while others are savers. Ask yourself whether you prioritize buying quality items or quantity to better understand how and why you spend money.

Be Aware: 8 Frugal Habits Americans Are Ridiculed for — and Why You Shouldn’t Care

View More: Ways To Save Money That Actually Work in 2025

A couple smiles as they over their finances and work on their laptop.

Create a Budget

One of the biggest misconceptions about having a budget is that it means you can’t spend money. 

On the contrary, a budget helps you keep from overspending. Cruze said your monthly budget should have your income at the top along with a list of all your expenses and the amounts you’re giving and putting into savings. Place dollar amounts next to each one. 

“The goal is your income minus all of those expenses and giving and saving should equal zero,” Cruze said, adding that if you’re spending within what you budgeted, you’re not going to overspend.

Explore Next: Clever Ways To Save Money That Actually Work in 2025

signing to buy used car with cash.

Set Money Goals

Are you in student loan debt? Plan to pay it off in full. Do you need to buy a used car? Start saving money now to buy it in cash.

Happy young woman with blanket over her shoulders happily using a tablet computer in her loft apartment

Track Your Spending

How much do you really spend every day? You can track these purchases and their amounts by writing them down or using an app.

Two young mixed race Latina women spending the afternoon together, watching films or just browsing social media, having a relaxing day after work in their apartment in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

Do a No-Spend Challenge

Commit to a month where you’re spending money only on necessities like shelter, groceries, utilities and transportation. Cancel any monthly subscriptions to streaming services and avoid scrolling through Amazon for items you don’t need. 

By retooling your mindset to buy only what you need, Cruze said, you might be able to reset the way you spend money. 

Try This: 9 Downsizing Tips for the Middle Class To Save on Monthly Expenses

Close-up of woman cooking food in frying pan stock photo

Don’t Eat Out

It will always cost more money to eat out than to cook at home. 

If you want to start a no-spend challenge, Cruze recommends trying a “don’t go out to eat challenge.” Spend a full season cooking at home and track how much you save. (Spoiler: You’re going to save a lot of money.)

Mother and daughter preparing meal at home.

Plan Your Meals

If you don’t know what you’re having for dinner, you’ll be all the more likely to go out to eat rather than cook. (This is especially true if it has been a long day.) Become intentional with your meals and meal prep them out for a full week.

Business woman, hands or counting with cash for finance, profit or salary increase at office desk. Female person, accountant or employee with paper bills, financial savings or investment at workplace stock photo

Spend With Cash

You spend a lot less money if you stick to using cash only: yes, really. Put your credit or debit card away and use cash to get better control on your spending habits.

Discover More: 4 Surprising Things That Could Impact Your Wallet If a Recession Hits

Male hands cutting a credit card with scissors.

Get Debt Out of Your Life

Make necessary moves that actively put money back into your pocket, like getting rid of credit cards.

Pretty young female friends shopping for perfect dress in store.

Rethink Retail Therapy

It’s not uncommon to “fix” a bad day by going on a shopping spree or celebrate a win by “treating yourself” to expensive things. 

If you’re scrolling online and worry you may start shopping for things you don’t need, Cruze recommends putting down the smartphone or iPad and going for a walk, listening to your favorite podcast or completing some tasks you’ve been putting off. 

Sales clerk assisting a customer in a thrift store in Japan.

Say No To Sales

Even if something on sale seems like a good deal, that doesn’t mean it’s a good deal for you.

That’s Interesting: 8 Frugal Habits You Should Never Quit, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Woman with notebook in grocery store, closeup.

Shop With a List

Whether you’re shopping for groceries or back-to-school supplies, sticking to a list keeps you on budget and keeps from buying things you don’t need.

Active senior couple with dog running outside in green sunny nature.

Limit Social Media

Now more than ever, curated ads and influencers on social media platforms are showing us all sorts of things we never knew existed that we should spend money on. If you take a break from social media, you’ll be able to save more money since it’s now out of sight and out of mind.

Happy Man working at home with a laptop on a desk at late night.

Pause Before You Spend

Instead of hitting “place order” or “buy now,” wait a few hours. Better yet, wait 24 hours. Then come back to your online shopping cart and ask yourself whether you really needed what’s in it. 

Trending Now: 25 Creative Ways To Save Money

A woman standing inside a wooden pantry, going through products for cooking.

Use What You Have

Go through your closet. Dig through your pantry. Comb through the junk drawer. Chances are pretty good you might already have some of the things you were planning to go out and buy new already at home, like an extra bottle of shampoo or pasta sauce.

Senior businessman mentoring a colleague.

Hold Yourself Accountable

You don’t have to curb your spending habits alone. Share your plans with a close friend, partner or trusted mentor who is good with money. Run your ideas past them or get their feedback on what you’re doing to better hold yourself accountable for your actions.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Ways To Stop Wasting Your Money and Build Wealth, According to Rachel Cruze

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.