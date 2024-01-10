16 States Where You’ll Need at Least $1 Million To Retire

Retirement may be a time to take it easy, but only if you have enough money to do so comfortably. According to a recent Charles Schwab survey, Americans think they’ll need $1.8 million in retirement savings to be able to retire comfortably.

If that sounds like a jaw-dropping amount of money, depending on which state you live in and the age at which you retire, that figure may not be far off.

In order to find out which states you’ll need more than $1 million to retire comfortably, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center and the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot. All data was collected and is up to date as of Jan. 8.

Key Findings

The three most expensive states to retire in are California, Massachusetts and Hawaii.

The three most affordable states to retire in are West Virginia, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

Annual healthcare expenses, groceries and utilities are the most expensive in Alaska.

Colorado

Annual expenditures : $61,807

: $61,807 Cost of living index : 106.9

: 106.9 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,006,017

: $1,006,017 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,208,429

Arizona

Annual expenditures : $63,600

: $63,600 Cost of living index : 110

: 110 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,050,826

: $1,050,826 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,262,253

New Jersey

Annual expenditures : $63,773

: $63,773 Cost of living index : 110.3

: 110.3 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,055,162

$1,055,162 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $1,267,462

Maine

Annual expenditures : $64,004

: $64,004 Cost of living index : 110.7

: 110.7 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,060,944

$1,060,944 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $1,274,407

Rhode Island

Annual expenditures : $64,756

: $64,756 Cost of living index : 112

: 112 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,079,735

$1,079,735 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $1,296,979

Connecticut

Annual expenditures : $65,855

: $65,855 Cost of living index : 113.9

: 113.9 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,107,199

$1,107,199 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $1,329,968

Oregon

Annual expenditures : $66,317

: $66,317 Cost of living index : 114.7

: 114.7 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,118,762

$1,118,762 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $1,343,858

Maryland

Annual expenditures: $66,375

$66,375 Cost of living index : 114.8

: 114.8 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,120,208

$1,120,208 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $1,345,595

Vermont

Annual expenditures : $66,433

: $66,433 Cost of living index : 114.9

: 114.9 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,121,653

$1,121,653 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $1,347,331

New Hampshire

Annual expenditures : $66,838

: $66,838 Cost of living index : 115.6

: 115.6 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,131,771

$1,131,771 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $1,359,485

Washington

Annual expenditures : $66,895

: $66,895 Cost of living index : 115.7

: 115.7 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,133,217

$1,133,217 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $1,361,221

Alaska

Annual expenditures : $73,082

: $73,082 Cost of living index : 126.4

: 126.4 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,287,880

$1,287,880 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $1,547,003

New York

Annual expenditures: $73,140

$73,140 Cost of living index : 126.5

: 126.5 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,289,325

$1,289,325 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $1,548,739

California

Annual expenditures : $78,864

: $78,864 Cost of living index : 136.4

: 136.4 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,432,425

$1,432,425 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $1,720,630

Massachusetts

Annual expenditures : $85,571

: $85,571 Cost of living index : 148

: 148 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $1,600,097

$1,600,097 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $1,922,038

Hawaii

Annual expenditures : $103,610

: $103,610 Cost of living index : 179.2

: 179.2 Minimum needed for 25 years of retirement : $2,051,077

$2,051,077 Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement : $2,463,757

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s Q3 2023 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot, March 2022, by 0.0333%, 0.04% and 0.05% — assuming 20, 25 and 30 years of retirement respectively. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 States Where You’ll Need at Least $1 Million To Retire

